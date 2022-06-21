Officials meet to discuss rail, highway concerns

State lawmakers recently met with state highway officials, Norfolk Southern railroad, Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine and other mayors similarly concerned about increased train traffic that has resulted in blocked crossings that first responders need quick access to during emergencies.
Having to wait for a train to pass at an inopportune time is an occasional aggravation for most, but the minutes spent traveling a mile out of the way to find an open crossing can mean the difference between life or death when an ambulance needs to reach a home or business.
Three of Fort Payne’s four school campuses are located on the east side of the train tracks. Fort Payne Fire and Rescue operates its main station on 14th Street N.E.
It’s not been unusual for motorists to find crossings obstructed for 20 or more blocks. On a daily basis, trains traveling in different directions use the side track extending from 5th Street N.E. to 22nd Street S.E.
Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, and Dist. 8 State Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, took part in a conversation a few weeks ago with the mayors of Fort Payne, Muscle Shoals, Trussville and Hattiesburg, Miss.
The railroad was critical to the development of Fort Payne in 1889 as New England
investors arrived via train to speculate on the area’s mineral deposits. Much of the early investment in infrastructure catered to those visitors, such as the Fort Payne Depot. Today, the railroad mostly transports freight rather than passengers and various industrial chemicals coming from Gulf States where raw materials are concentrated. According to the Association of American Railroads, more than 99.9% of all hazmat moved by rail reaches its destination without a release caused by a train accident. It’s that unpredictable 0.01% that first responders train to address. On Thursday, local firefighter trainees are scheduled to begin using a tank car that Norfolk Southern donated last year for such exercises.
Norfolk Southern Media Relations Manager Connor Spielmaker said the railroad is “engaged with local leaders [to] benefit the community.”
Livingston said Hattiesburg has tracks for both Norfolk Southern and competitor CSX running through it. After four or five attempts, that city has started receiving grant money for fixes to start.
“Trussville has a constructed overpass, but it’s not on the primary path and not available for emergency vehicles, so they’ve experienced some major issues,” Livingston said. That district’s lawmaker sponsored a bill in the spring session that would have enabled local law enforcement to order a train to be cut, moved, or separated if was on the tracks for at least two hours or an emergency vehicle approached. The bill also would have fined the operator a penalty of $5,000 for every extra hour the train blocked the crossing, up to $50,000 a day, with exceptions made in cases of mechanical failure or federal law requiring the train to stop. The bill did not make it out of Senate committee.
Spielmaker said the volume of trains now passing through Fort Payne is reflective of the city’s importance as a host of “siding”, the switch track running parallel to the main track that allows trains traveling in different directions to meet or to pass each other.
“Without the ability to pass, traffic would become completely gridlocked,” he said.
The Norfolk Southern Alabama Great Southern (AGS) Railroad North District railway line traverses the valley from a southwest to northeast direction, connecting the Chattanooga Debutts Yard terminal to the Irondale, Ala. Junction. According to 2008 diagrams available to view online, side tracks on the route also exist in Trenton, Ga., Battelle, Valley Head, Crudup, Attalla, Whitney, Cahaba and Trussville. Other development along the route includes Wildwood, Ga., Rising Fawn, Colbran, Collinsville, Keener, Silbert, Gilbert, Springville, Argo, Watts Junction, Roebuck Junction, Pape Junction and Norris Yard.
The rail line parallels both Interstate 59 and U.S. Highway 11 and is part of the larger system running from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. Norfolk-Southern is the fourth-largest in the country and owns/operates a network of 19,500 miles of rail lines east of the Mississippi River in 22 U.S. states the the District of Columbia serving a fleet of roughly 3,950 locomotives. They connect rail service to 24 seaports and 10 river ports in the eastern U.S.
Livingston said the railway is likely to see more activity with increased volume coming through the Port of Mobile to help alleviate global supply chain issues and newly manufactured automobiles exporting out of the state, but Ledbetter said the age of the Chattanooga yards, constructed in the 1960s, is one issue limiting how efficiently the route can be used to move goods.
Spielmaker said there are currently no plans to add additional track through Fort Payne.
Responding to reports of several instances of train cars coming unlinked, blocking multiple crossings in Fort Payne for several hours at a time, he said that would be a “mechanical issue requiring a mechanic to come and inspect/repair/green light and the next available crew member is dispatched from the closest location.”
He acknowledged that blocked crossings can be “frustrating as infrastructure needs change over time. Certainly as rail volume has grown, so has Fort Payne. It’s where that growth intersects that we partner with communities to identify solutions.”
Finding those solutions and building consensus on a united path forward was the aim of the recent meeting with the railroad, the mayors and officials from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
One frequently proposed solution is a railroad overpass. Ledbetter admitted such a project was one “people have been talking about” his whole life, but he said local officials have developed a good working relationship with District Engineer Curtis Vincent.
Rail infrastructure is just one piece of the puzzle, with increased motor traffic also moving more products through DeKalb County on their way to markets. A major facelift for a portion of Interstate 59 dissecting Fort Payne is on schedule to finish this fall. Similar work is needed on Gault Avenue, which also has concrete as the foundation. As that deteriorates and the ground sinks, the state highway department repeatedly patches rough spots.
Ledbetter said he was surprised by the amount of heavy truck traffic that rolls through Fort Payne by virtue of it being a federal highway designated to handle such loads. To fully repair it would take a huge undertaking similar to what’s happening on the Interstate, which would disrupt downtown commerce in a major way during months and months of extensive reconstruction. Or, Livingston said, an alternative under consideration is diverting the heavy truck traffic off Gault Avenue, possibly with a bypass tying into a modified South Y to eliminate the dangerously sharp turn at Joe’s Truck Stop at the base of Lookout Mountain.
“With those heavy trucks taken out of the downtown area, it would seem like it would be a more pleasant place for people to shop and dine,” he said.
At issue is how to pay for such projects, which the City of Fort Payne certainly can’t afford to do without state and federal help. A figure of $30 million has been repeatedly mentioned by various parties, although a feasibility must be completed to determine a more accurate projection.
“We need to make sure we have the right plan,” Livingston said.
Ledbetter said two or three different areas are being considered for the highway modifications but nothing has been settled. He added, “The thing I’ve repeatedly said to the state highway officials is ‘If we don’t come up with a fix now, when?”
