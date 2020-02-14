County theatre students prepare for Winter Showcase

Students from the DeKalb County Fine Arts Academy are planning their Winter Showcase Feb. 18-21 at the Fort Payne Opera House.
According to Karen Willoughby Biddle, the students will present three short plays, all student-led projects which showcase their class work over the past five weeks.
Plays include:
• “The Refugee Women”: a modern re-telling of the Classical Greek tragedy The Trojan Women, performed by students from Collinsville, Geraldine and Valley Head.
• “Some of My Best Friends are Smiths”: a short and powerful piece about prejudice and discrimination, performed by students from Plainview and Ider.
• “Nevermore”: an imagining of what might have been happening inside the mind of one of America’s most cherished authors at the time of his death, performed by students from Plainview, Fyffe and Sylvania.
School presentations are Feb 18-21 at 10 a.m. Community night is Feb 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Payne Opera House, and tickets are general admission at the door.
They are part of the DeKalb County Schools Fine Arts Theatre Department through the DeKalb County Technology Center in Rainsville. Sara Argiro is theatre instructor and director. The students compete in district and state competitions to win medals.
The students will perform “Chicago: High School Edition” as their spring musical on April 10 at 7 p.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., also at the Opera House. Biddle said they have been raising funds to pay for lighting equipment and microphones for their shows.
Call Biddle at 256-638-3510 for more information.
