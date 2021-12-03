Get your ice skates ready

Get ready to get your ice skates on as Rainsville and Fort Payne prepare for events as part of holiday festivities.
Rainsville’s ice skating downtown will coincide with the City’s annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, with free ice skating from 5-10 p.m. The Rainsville Chamber also plans free hot chocolate and snacks and pictures with Santa. Ice skating will happen from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 5th. For more information, contact Executive Director Sandy Goff at chamber@farmerstel.com.
The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce also plans an ice skating event at the Rotary Pavilion. Hours will be 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 19, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 20. The price for skaters is $10 for one hour on the ice. Tickets for $12 can be purchased in advance online at https://fortpaynechamber.com/events/#!event/register/2021/12/17/ice-skating.
Any organizations interested in sponsoring the occasion, a fundraiser for the nearby Patriot’s Memorial Park, should contact Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy at Jennifer@fortpaynechamber.com.
