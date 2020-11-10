Work is underway on Fifth and Gault

City workers with the Fort Payne Street Department prepare for new curbing at the intersection of Fifth Street North and Gault Avenue. The roadway is being widened so that large trucks entering onto Gault Avenue to travel north can more easily make the turn. In the past, trucks have occasionally been forced to drive over curbing in order to complete such a turn. A new traffic signal will be added once this stage is completed.
Behind the crew, downtown Fort Payne is decorated with American flags to commemorate Veteran’s Day. The property where the curbing is being done will be modified to add more downtown parking space, which can also be used for events like the Boom Days Heritage Festival, Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In and generally accommodate easier parking for surrounding properties.
