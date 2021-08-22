Fort Payne Main Street forges ahead

Darlene Rotch, president of Fort Payne Main Street, and Interim Executive Director Connie Fuller, detailed various activities the organization has done and the impacts of COVID-19 on retailers based in the historic Downtown Fort Payne Business District. Their comments were made during the August 17 city council meeting.
The City has appropriated $331,000 to the group since 2016. Rotch said this has resulted in $4.8 million in real estate purchases and improvements made to downtown buildings, based on information they collected from merchants while going door-to-door inquiring. Rotch also teased “a couple of amazing things on the verge of happening.”
Rotch said other cities are contacting them wanting to know how they can do the same things Fort Payne is doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.