Legislators present check to NACC for dual enrollment scholarships

Alabama Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter (District 24) and Alabama Senator Steve Livingston (District 8) recently provided Northeast Alabama Community College with a donation from the DeKalb County Development Fund to be used for dual enrollment for high school students. Dual enrollment is a program offered through NACC in which students receive credit for high school and college at the same time. The donation will permit 52 DeKalb County and Fort Payne students to take a dual enrollment course.
“We thank Representative Ledbetter and Senator Livingston for this donation,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “They are both great supporters of the college and of education. They are outstanding Legislators!”
NACC manages one of the largest dual enrollment programs in the state. The program helps students get a head start on their college degrees at a very reasonable cost. The program saves students and their parents money, since NACC students pay half or less the tuition than they would at four-year schools. The scholarships provided by the fund will be based on scholastic achievement and need. Students take college courses taught by instructors with the credentials to teach in college.
For information about dual enrollment, call 256-638-4418, ext. 2325.
For additional college information, go to www.nacc.edu or download the free App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on social media.
