Commission approves temporary courthouse annex

The DeKalb County Commission approved the Temporary Courthouse Annex Resolution during Tuesday's meeting.
“We find ourselves in the position of having to go to an alternative source for our courthouse deliberations,” said DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow.
Presiding Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor briefed the commission on recommendations regarding court business and procedures due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Taylor said the county had done a lot of preparations for the opening of court business following the decision provided by the Alabama Supreme Court to allow operations to resume.
“We are going to stagger our dockets, reducing the number of people we are going to expect in our courtrooms for a time while the [COVID-19] pandemic issue is still with us,” he said.
One of the concerns Taylor spoke of was that some of their dockets would be too large for them to space them out appropriately and coordinate the number of people in the courtrooms.
“As a back-up, I am asking that you all designate the Fort Payne City Auditorium at City Hall as a courthouse annex,” said Taylor.
He said the purpose would be to house larger dockets in a safe way.
“We could move those dockets to the annex and that would allow people enough room to space out between each other and be there for court, allowing us to handle our business,” Taylor said.
He said they are trying to get cases back on track and get people’s court days lined up as soon as possible, and the use of the annex would help them in the immediate turn of larger dockets.
“It is possible that we could use this [location] in the fall once we begin jury trials. Those are not rescheduled to resume until at least August,” Taylor said.
Taylor requested the use of the auditorium as an annex through the end of the year to provide the court system with the flexibility they may need in the fall.
He said anyone, including defendants, plaintiffs or jury members who are called to report to the annex rather than the courthouse, would be appropriately notified.
“We would give them notice of the location they would need to go to so that hopefully there would not be any confusion. Because Alabama law expects us to hold court at the courthouse, we need an official designation from the commission to designate that location at the annex,” Taylor said.
He said Fort Payne City has graciously agreed to allow the use of the auditorium, and the Fort Payne City police are willing to provide security for them while they are there.
“The city is doing all that they can to help, and of course the county would still be responsible for helping us with some cleaning and maybe some transport,” said Taylor.
Harcrow said they had discussed the matter with the judges that would be handling the schedules of those particular cases.
“It must come as a resolution for us to designate an alternative site for the courthouse annex,” he said.
The Temporary Courthouse Annex Resolution passed unanimously.
Due to the increase of infection rates in the circuit, in-person hearings will not resume until Tuesday, June 2, 2020. By order of the Alabama Supreme Court, jury trials will not resume before September 14, 2020. (This is subject to change depending on infection rates.)
The county commission heard a road department update provided by DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles and presented by County Administrator Matt Sharp.
Sharp said 11 roads are closed and still recovering from the Easter weekend flood damage.
“We probably had more damage than any other county in the state with the flooding,” he said.
Sharp announced the following roads are still closed:
• District I - County Roads 635 and 641
• District II - County Roads 33, 360, 386, 1986 and 363
• District IV - County Roads 44, 92, 143 and 683
Sharp said the road department crew is currently working on County Road 92 and is hoping to have that open with the week.
Sharp and Harcrow expressed their appreciation towards all the hard work the road department has done and continues to do.
The commission also heard an update from Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Michael Posey regarding the COVID-19 and the Easter flood damage.
Posey provided the commission with an overall COVID-19 case number and testing numbers countywide, statewide and nationwide.
“We now have five different testing sites in our county, whereas we started with just one at the hospital,” said Posey.
Those test sites include four in Fort Payne and one in Fyffe.
He said they see about a 13 percent positive test rate. “We are getting a better understanding and a snapshot of how this virus is affecting our area, so to speak as to how widespread it is in our communities.”
“We are seeing on average about 285 new cases per-day over the last ten days statewide,” Posey said.
He said, looking at the graphs they have been working with, the numbers appear to be leveling off.
Posey also addressed the damage caused by the Easter floods and tornado events, saying they have just over $3.5 billion worth of losses and damages countywide.
“Just on roads and bridges, we are sitting on $555,000 worth of infrastructure, roads and bridges damaged,” he said.
According to Posey, Districts I, II and IV received the most damaged, while District III saw the least amount of damage.
Damage per districts are as follows:
• District I - $309,000.00
• District II - $238,000.00
• District IV - $7,704.00
Posey said the request for aid had been sent to FEMA headquarters and representatives would come down and conduct an assessment, confirm the number and proceed as required. He said it's a three-step process and they still do not have confirmed time or dates.
He said it had been a team effort from all the teams, municipalities and especially the mayors, in providing information.
Harcrow expressed his gratitude for all the work the EMA is constantly doing around the clock, saying they all have done “such an outstanding job” and spoke of the benefits all their training has done for the county.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tuesday's meeting only allowed ten attendees. Commissioner District IV Lester Black and District II Scot Westbrook attended the meeting along with Sharp and County Attorney Jeff McCurdy.
The commission also:
• accepted the following sheriff's office personnel resignation of nurse Travis Chapman and to hire Shalanne Whited to replace Chapman. Approved to hire the following sheriff’s office personnel, Stephanie Munger, to replace Zack Bell, Deanna Gomez to replace Tiffany Edwards, Lyndall Elkins to replace John Brown.
• approved to award used vehicle bid to Twin City Used Cars at $18,000 for a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe.
• accepted the retirement of three long-term employees from the road department, Richard Bridgeman (Fort Payne Unit Crew), Danny Hood (District 3 Crew Leader) and Kerry Duncan (District 2 Crew Leader).
District II Commissioner Scot Westbrook thanked the retirees for their services and sent a special thanks to Duncan, crew leader for District II, for his dedication and all the hard work that was done with his leadership.
Sharp said District III Commissioner Chris Kuykendall sent his sentiments of appreciation towards Hood, crew leader for District III, saying he had a lot of respect for him and for the work that he had done.
• approved to post three available positions for the road department.
• approved the Speed Limit Resolution on District II at 35 mph between County Road 58 and 227.
The next commission meeting is set for June 9, 2020.
– Editor’s note: The Mountain Valley News contributed the audio for this article.
