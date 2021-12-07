Fort Payne to host state robotics events in 2022

Fort Payne will host the robotics state championship on March 5 predicted to draw about 1,600 people to the city. A preliminary Jan. 29 FIRST Tech Challenge scrimmage event is expected to bring about 900 people to Fort Payne, Mayor Brian Baine said at a recent city council meeting.
Jamie McClung, Fort Payne’s FIRST robotics coach and senior mentor for Fort Payne High School, said the Gigawatts robotics team started in 2012. FIRST is an acronym standing for “For inspiration and recognition of Science and Technology”. The First Lego League is an alliance between FIRST and LEGO Group’s education initiative.
“A lot of these folks will stay overnight in local hotels and eat at our restaurants, so this is a great thing for our robotics team to be the first in the state to host that,” Baine said.
McClung said the events moved to FPHS to accommodate all the expected guests with adequate competition space. He said they need volunteers to help during both.
The Jan. 29 event is one of three scrimmages leading up to the March 5 state championship. They function like a traditional competition with scheduled qualifying matches, alliance selection, finals matches, and awards. Optional mock judging at these events depends on the number of teams and volunteer availability, according to the website firstinalabama.org.
According to firstlegoleague.org, the First Lego League is a project-based, hands-on FIRST program introducing students to engineering and coding also referred to as programming in an inclusive, creative and hopeful environment where students work collaboratively to solve a yearly robotic challenge.
Alabama is an open region with priority registration, allowing teams from other regions to compete in Alabama, including Arkansas teams. Teams from outside regions must take part in at least one or more of the scrimmages to be eligible to compete in the Alabama FTC State Championship on March 5th. They expect advancing two teams from the Alabama State Championship to the single season-culminating World Championship which will take place in Houston April 20-23.
Last spring, the FPMS Robotics Team competed in their FIRST Lego League Virtual competition and state competition, which was virtual because of COVID-19. Three teams from FPMS qualified to continue, the seventh-grade team High Voltage, sixth-grade team Mystery Machinery and the fifth-grade team, Ultimate Current. The seventh-grade team was the first-ever Alabama robotics team to compete in a virtual competition.
Baine and the city council held a Lego drive to help supply the Fort Payne’s STEAM ROBOTICS program, asking the public to drop off new basic Lego sets, loose blocks, or similar building sets at City Hall. McClung said there is always a need for such materials.
The programs prepare young people for the future by helping them apply real-world concepts to team projects. FIRST LEGO League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children ages 4-16 through fun, exciting hands-on learning. The FIRST LEGO League Challenge gives students in fifth- and sixth-grade the chance to put to practice what they learn in the classroom. They brainstorm, problem solve and come up with solutions that can have a significant impact on their communities.
FIRST Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Rake said his group continues to plan a return to in-person game play events in 2022 despite pandemic-driven uncertainties that could cause an individual team’s inability to attend their events. The organization strongly encourages anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
