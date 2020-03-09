Ider farmer goes to D.C.

An Ider farmer, Olivia Cleveland, is in Washington D.C. today with other organic farmers from across the country to convince lawmakers to help young farmers better afford farmland. The Young Farmer Fly-In is led by the National Young Farmers Coalition.
At issue: Agriculture in the U.S. is at the demographic breaking point. Farmers over the age of 65 now outnumber farmers under 35 by a ratio of six-to-one, and U.S. farmland is overwhelmingly concentrated in the hands of older farmers. USDA estimates that over the next five years—the lifespan of the next farm bill—nearly 100 million acres of U.S. farmland are expected to need a new farmer. However, many of these young farmers are strapped with tens of thousands in student debt, making much of this land out of their reach.
Cleveland, a certified herbalist for the RootBound Collective, carries a message to members of Congress to advocate for funding through the appropriations process for 2021 farm bill programs that many beginning farmers and ranchers rely on.
“I am a board member of the Alabama Sustainable Agriculture Network based out of Birmingham. The director connected me with the National Young Farmers Coalition, which I’ve been following for many years. They advocate for getting young farmers and ranchers more supported in this new age of people wanting to be agriculturalists. The farming demographic is shifted more to over the age of 65, typically white males living in rural areas,” she said.
She is expecting to meet with U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and U.S. Senator Doug Jones (R-AL), among others.
“I’m excited to talk to all of them, especially Aderholt, who sits on the subcommittee for the Agricultural Appropriations Committee, so he’s very invested in agriculture in our area,” Cleveland said.
“I am the only one going from Alabama and only one of two going from the Southeast. I’ll travel with young farmers from Wisconsin, Maine, Washington State, Michigan, the Virginia area. I’m representing young farmers from DeKalb County and the Fourth Congressional District -- all of Alabama, really. There’s a little bit of pressure, but I really believe in the programs. I think it’s really awesome that we can have a fly-in sponsored by such a well-known farming cooperative company, Organic Valley, so we can go have an audience with our elected officials. It’s a really great opportunity.”
Her group advocates putting the TOTAL (Tenure, Ownership, and Transition of Agricultural Land) Survey to use identifying farmlands that could best be put to use by young farmers. This survey is a part of the Census of Agriculture program. While they are in the nation’s capital, they also advocating for the National Organic Program (NOP), the federal regulatory framework in the United States of America governing organic food.
“The TOTAL Survey accesses land access in rural areas, divided as commercial, residential or agricultural land. It determines how much acreage is being held in this area, by whom and for what purpose,” Cleveland said. “There’s a program that incentivizes landowners to, instead of holding on to 1,600-acres, break off 10 or 20 acres for a young farm family like mine.”
The logic is that as existing farmers grow into old age, a good bit of U.S. farmland will be passed down to grown children once their parents die. Given the trend of younger generations moving away from farming, this will mean that some of this land will sit unused for long periods when it could, instead, be made into productive farmland right away under the stewardship of a young farmer who needs an affordable option for acquiring such land.
“When my husband, Jonathan, and I started dating, we were talking about life and goals. I said ‘Please get me out of Chattanooga and let me farm.’ I was a little too country for the city,” Cleveland said. “We moved here because he works at the paper mill in Stevenson.”
They approached her uncle about buying a 10-acre portion of the 400-acres of farmland in Middle Tennessee where she grew up on land belonging to her mother’s family generationally.
“We told him we would build a house, steward the earth, everything. We knew we could make it profitable. And he said no. He said, ‘I will sell it for a million dollars, all of it together, to a developer or I’m not selling it at all.’ And I understand. That land is in your body. But that story is a good representation of what a lot of older farmers think of land. It’s beyond possessive, beyond practicality.”
The couple re-located from Chattanooga to the farming community of Ider, moving into a charming house built in 1953. From their pasture, they enjoy a beautiful view of Sand Mountain’s rolling hills. As Cleveland gives the tour of their small farm, she yells at one of her dogs, which is doing a little too aggressive job of herding the chickens and donkeys, circling around them in the pasture.
She said the animals “are basically my children. We are on five-and-a-half acres, and we are so lucky to have that because the Greeson family decided they had a lot of acreage anyway, and because of that, we were able to buy it from a couple of dear friends so this land is not just sitting here unused.”
If other landowners think like her uncle, holding onto land that’s not being used productively while awaiting a developer who may never come, this could reduce the number of young farmers and increase the nation’s reliance on large farming operations.
Cleveland said she would love to network with other young farmers from DeKalb County and the larger region, finding ways to lower their collective risks and optimize their shared efforts for maximum profitability.
America’s farmers and ranchers make an important contribution to the U.S. economy by ensuring a safe and reliable food supply, she said.
Agriculture is particularly important to the economies of small towns and rural areas, where farming supports a number of sectors, from farm machinery manufacturers to food processing companies.
“The successful future of agriculture in America depends upon the success of young farmers and ranchers like myself,” Cleveland said.
