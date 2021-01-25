Fyffe officer nearly hit during high speed chase

Jonathan Cowart was taken into custody in Jackson County Saturday night.
A Section resident is in custody after the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said that he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in Jackson County.
Officials said Jonathan Cowart, 44, was pulled over on County Road 50 near Fyffe Town Hall around 8 p.m. Saturday night when he took off and almost hit an officer.
The pursuit made its way into Jackson County and came to an end near a home on County Road 612. Investigators said Cowart ran from the car and attempted to hide in a camper behind the home.
He is charged with Reckless Endangerment, Attempt to Elude, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Government Operations. Cowart was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
