The Rainsville City Council approved a one-time pay raise of 60 cents for all city employees Monday.
The pay raise has been a topic of discussion in previous meetings; however, during Monday's meeting, the vote passed unanimously.
Councilman Derek Rosson spoke on the matter, saying the council had talked about doing “step raises” for everyone; however, with the recent 4 percent increase on the employees' insurance, the city had to take on the extra $21,000 to $22,000 from that increase.
“It kind of put us back just a little bit on our numbers,” Rosson said.
During discussion, Councilman Bejan Taheri inquired if the council would “look at the pay raises again in the spring.” Rosson said they are working on compiling a plan that would take into consideration individuals with degrees and specialized certifications.
“We are going to try to implement a scale to keep you guys here,” he said.
He added that the plan would give employees who have seniority something other than what they currently have.
According to Rosson, the plan would be beneficial to the City of Rainsville.
“We just don’t want to jump right now and make a hasty decision, but we do have a plan for something set for anywhere between six to eight years,” he said.
Councilman Ricky Byrum asked if the six to eight years would be the “top out,” to which the reply was yes.
Rosson said they want to make sure their numbers, along with other aspects, are good before implementing the step raises.
“We are going to try and get that implemented that way everybody can benefit off of it,” he said.
However, he said, presently, they wanted to implement the 60-cent raise, “so you guys can have something special before the new year.”
Also, on Monday, the Rainsville City Council recognized Plainview Peewee B and C team players and coaches for their regional win and efforts at the Super Bowl Championship in Albertville last Saturday.
The Plainview B Team went 10-1 for the season lead by head coach Blake Holloway, Brad Baugh, Daniel Williams and Jeffrey Bain.
The Plainview C Team finished 8-2 for the season lead by head coach Paul Higdon, Heath Lingerfelt, Jayson Higdon and Dex Campbell.
The two teams ended their season strong and earned a spot at last weekend's Super Bowl Championship.
“We have a great group of kids here, a great group of football players that worked hard all summer,” Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said.
He praised them for their hard work and determination to make it to the Super Bowl.
“Both teams made it to the finals in the Super Bowl, and that is a great accomplishment,” Lingerfelt said.
Councilman Brandon Freeman said he has been at almost every practice watching them, and they have come a long way.
“I want to take my hat off to the coaches for the time and effort that they put in and to the parents for making sure that the kids are there,” he said.
Freeman said Plainview is in a building process right now, and in his opinion, “the future is looking bright.”
Parks and Recreation Director Sammy Smith said the teams went into the season not knowing what to expect.
“We changed leagues, and we were playing bigger schools,” he said.
Smith expressed how proud he was of the kids, and all they had accomplished this season.
“We are proud of our coaches and really proud of our high school coaches for backing us up,” he said.
He also thanked the wives of the coaches for allowing him to “borrow” their husbands to coach.
“They had a great season,” Smith said.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
• Police Chief Kevin Smith said the police department is still raising money for their Shop With a Cop event and have been holding a food drive for the food pantry at Plainview High School.
The Rainsville Police Department is hosting a sharps class on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the police department. Smith said applications must be turned in by Thursday at 4 p.m.
• Fire Chief Willimac Wright said the fire department finished up fire prevention in which they saw around 1,000 kids, and it went very well. Wright updated the council on the Fire Explorers Weekend, stating they took 9 to 10 kids to Tuscaloosa. He said everybody participated and “did a good job.”
• Kayron Guffey reminded the council that the Veterans Day Memorial is set for Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center.
• Parks and recreation director Sammy Smith said they have started working on some of the LED Christmas lights for the upcoming open house.
• Library Director Sarah Cruze said the library had received a grant for $2,000 for the summer reading program next year.
• Councilman Rosson complimented the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce on an “outstanding job” at this year’s Trunk-or-Treat event.
The council also:
• accepted the minutes from the previous meeting on Oct. 21, 2019.
• approved to send the city clerk and assistant clerk to a clerk’s conference on Dec. 3-6.
• approved to hire/transfer Adam Facteau at the wastewater treatment plant with a starting date of Dec. 1.
• approved to post a job opening with the sanitation department for a CDL driver.
• reappointed Jerry Smith, Dave Hallmark, Lester Black, Bryan Shrader, Darrell Samples, Joey Graham, Fred Bobo, and Tim Barksdale to the sewer board.
• reappointed Jeffery Pope, Zane Mitchell, Sandy Goff, Carol Laney, Skeeter Logan, and Cathy Gladhill to the zoning board.
• appointed Ronald Bell, Nick Ledbetter, Ronald Wuart, Kevin Miller, Joe Flaherty, and Leslie Colvard to the board of adjustments.
• reappointed Angie Steward, 1-year-term; Brian Thomas, 2-year-term; Buddy Borkin, 2 year term; Eric Samples, 2-year-term; Stuart Mitchell, 1 year term and Munk Blevins, 2-year-term on the Agri-center board.
• reappointed Eric Samples, 6-year-term; Munk Blevins, 4-year-term and Angie Steward, 2-year- term.
• reappointed Faye Gaskin, Cindy Black, Joe Flaherty, Kelly Frazier, Zane Michell and Whitney Michell to the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center Board.
• reappointed Ann Poe, Joyce Baker, Bill Ayers, Teresa Hill and Marsha Hudley to the library board.
• reappointed Joel Moncus, Benji Laney, Donnie Frasier Jr., Kevin Wilks, Robert Ellis, Scott Kirk and Jim Bradford to the industrial development board.
• postponed the reappointing of the Beautification Board until the next council meeting.
• approved to pay monthly bills.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18 with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and regular session at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.