Fiddlers Picnic recalls veteran

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.