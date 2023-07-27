Fiddlers Picnic recalls veteran

arine veteran and charter member of our N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, was honored posthumously by his musician buddies and fellow Marines on July 15 at the Gene Ivey Fiddlers Picnic at the Ider Town Park Pavilion.
Many musicians, some his former students, played for hours; enjoying camaraderie and laughter, taking only a break for a leisurely picnic lunch.
Ivey, a decorated Marine and longtime Ider resident who handcrafted hundreds of stringed instruments - and taught many students to play them - passed away in early 2014.
His students and picking buddies will again gather on the Third Saturday in July 2024, as they have done for years, at Ider Park for a picnic and playing their instruments together.
The Marines were joined by a local Ider police officer, who joined in.
Det. 1404 charter member USMC Col. (Ret.) Mark King of Ider spoke to the group, sharing fond memories of Ivey. Over the years, they had grown to be close friends and comrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.