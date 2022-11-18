Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Eric Dudash of Mentone has received the Governor’s Award as Veteran of the Year for the state of Alabama.
"My jaw dropped when I received this at a dinner in Birmingham on Nov. 10," Dudash said. "I do not serve others for recognition. Just want to serve others, invest in our youth and ‘bloom where your planted'."
The honor notes his role to "foster the highest ideals in community services, membership and the American way of life."
Dudash retired from active duty with the United States Air Force in 2018. Spending over 30 years in service, he engaged in every conflict since Desert Shield/Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan and multiple other engagements.
Dudash’s last position allowed him to advise Commanders with issues regarding the readiness, utilization, morale, professional development and quality of life of more than 1,200 permanent party enlisted members in 62 different Air Force Specialties and 35,000 student graduates worldwide annually.
Dudash has become an outspoken advocate for veteran’s issues and projects such as the Patriot’s Memorial Park in Fort Payne. He was recognized earlier this year for his achievements as one of The Times-Journal’s Top 20 Leaders of DeKalb County as profiled in DeKalb Living magazine.
Dudash (and his service dog Phantom) were guests at Fort Payne Middle School on Nov. 14-15.
The program was part of a special report on CBS News Chattanooga.
Dudash has spoke to students at the middle school for several years, according to sixth grade teacher Myla Walworth.
“He has spoken to the history classes in 6th grade each year. This year, we were delighted and honored to host not only Chief Dudash and his amazing service dog, Phantom, but we also hosted CBS News Chattanooga. To have our school included in the special report on [them] and the Warrior Freedom Dogs was a very special honor,” she said.
“If you haven’t had the chance to meet (and hear) Chief Dudash and Phantom, please make an effort to do so. It is a life-changing experience. I have enjoyed hearing him each year, and I’m so thankful he takes the time to speak with our students. We are very fortunate to have him as a part of our community and a friend to our school system. Thank you for allowing our students to experience, first hand, real world history and current events,” Walworth said.
The Warrior Freedom Dogs program is is designed to do more than supply a service animal to a disabled veteran. It helps veterans reconnect to the purpose-filled life they deserve; one of doing more than they thought possible. One of restored brotherhood. One of becoming a better brother or sister, son or daughter, father or mother, friend, and contributor to society.
Based out of Flintstone, Ga., the Warrior Freedom Dogs program strives to give this gift of life and reconnection to the most deserving humans in our society: the American soldier.
Their focus is on the combat veterans who have returned home from the battlefields with deep physical, mental, and emotional wounds that make reintegrating into society a significant struggle. Dudash is a prime example of a veteran who has become successful with his new canine life partner.
“Phantom has reduced my medication over 60%, which in turn helps me not feel as drowsy and allows me to be more focused,” Dudash told the VFW website. “He makes me feel comfortable in areas where I didn’t before by walking next to me, actually touching me when I feel trapped and letting me know all is alright. He reminds me to take my medications, wakes me up from nightmares, he gets me moving on days that I would normally not. Phantom and I are placing flags on veteran resting sites honoring their service! Never forgetting.”
He added, “I want to always help and be a servant leader. Helping each other through the good and bad times is something that we as veterans thrive on. I am no different but just needed a little assistance to be able to utilize my skills. Getting other veterans to open up, understanding that ALL challenges can be conquered.”
