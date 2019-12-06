Water board takes action

When the first conversations started occurring about concerns with water issues in DeKalb and Jackson County, the DeKalb-Jackson Water Supply District board members were proactive in making sure drinking water standards ceased to be violated.
The first violation to water occurred in August 2018. Billy Dalton, who sits on the DeKalb side of the board, said a letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Health was the first indication the board had that they may be violating the maximum contaminant level.
Disinfectant Byproducts tested for
Federal water standards set maximum allowable levels for some disinfection byproducts:
• four trihalomethanes, or THM4, also called total THMs, trihalomethanes, or TTHMs
• a group of 5 haloacetic acids, or HAA5
• chlorite
• bromate
The letter from ADEM reflected that the water supply district exceeded the Operation Evaluation Level for haloacetic acids (HAA5).
Interim Manager Donna Bolton said that violation was not one the public had to be notified about. Instead, the violation requests information be sent to ADEM explaining the steps that will be taken to correct and try to prevent the exceeded levels from happening again.
The steps for correction and prevention listed in the letter from the DeKalb-Jackson Water Supply District were:
1.) The tank will be flushed
2.) The tank percentages will be dropped
3. Flushing time will be added to our auto flush valves
4.) Extra monitoring for the next quarter
Understanding where your water comes from
The August 2018 violation was cited based on three things– exposure, temperature and the amount of time the water spends in the system.
There are four different sampling sites in the system, plus the plant location. Those sites are County Road 88 in Jackson County, County Road 664 in DeKalb County, County Road 115 in DeKalb County, and County Road 308 in Jackson County. The treatment plant is located on County Road 91 in Stevenson.
Dalton explained that the location on County Road 308 is the “most direct location back to the water plant, in regards to the amount of time the water travels.”
In relation to where the water plant is, until it gets to County Road 664 and County Road 88, it has to travel approximately 50 miles and make its way through three different tanks. The first tank is the Mountain Side Tank. The next tank is called the Fabius Tank, which feeds two tanks– the Rosalie Tank and the Ider Tank. The Ider Tank services County Roads 664 and 715 and the Rosalie Tank services County Road 88.
Dalton said the water leaves the plant and goes to Bryant. From there, the water travels up the mountain, straight up through the pump and hits one tank. He said it then comes out of the Bryant tank and hits the system and is at its testing point.
“When you start to look at the majority of the water in our system, the Bryant and the Fabius Tanks are the two largest points in our system,” he said. “More customers are impacted by those than anywhere else. With the travel time of the water in the system, the age factor is already a concern, which is why the Bryant Tank and the Fabius Tanks are not of testing concerns. So, the overall freshness of that water is, by and large, the best point there.”
Dalton said the water must be tested when it reaches its farthest point.
“By the time the water leaves Fabius, that water has already made both tanks, and it comes to either Rosalie or Ider via where it splits at Flat Rock,” he said.
Understanding how much water is in the system
The Mountain Side Tank is a 2-million-gallon tank. The Fabius Tank is a 400,000-gallon tank. The Bryant Tank is a 500,000-gallon tank. The Rosalie Tank and the Ider Tank are both 150,000-gallon tanks. Dalton said when you put the gallon totals into perspective, a total of 3 million gallons of water could be in the system.
“You only use 1 million a day, roughly,” he said. “So you could be sitting on three-day old water out in the system. Past practice, that’s what was happening. Ultimately, they were filling the tanks up, and when they fill the tanks up, that 3 million gallons of water had to make its way across the system, which created an age point in the first place.”
A turning point in 2016
From 2007 to 2016, a pretreatment chemical called sodium permanganate was used in the system. The liquid chemical oxidant is used to treat chlorinated solvents that contaminate soil and groundwater. Dalton said the pretreatment chemical had “not given a single minute’s problem” from 2007 to 2016. He said in 2016, there was a turning point.
“In 2016, a management decision changed and they chose to start feeding chlorine,” he said.
Bolton said the current management cannot attest to the decision, but do deal with the result.
“We don’t know why the decision was made,” she said. “We can’t justify if that was the right or wrong decision at the time. We just know that was the decision that was made and we were not aware of it.”
Dalton said there was no discussion on the board’s part about the decision. He did say, though, that the current board noticed a change and acted.
“There was not any discussion on our [the board’s] part,” he said. “From that point in time, from 2016 when they changed from sodium permanganate to chlorine as a pretreatment, the numbers will reflect the amount of byproduct that was going to build in the water started to increase.”
Dalton said the current board started to pull data and study research on the new pretreatment and discovered that there was a 40 percent more chance of an issue occurring if chlorine is used.
Dalton said the decision was made regardless.
He said the management that made the decision “doesn’t exist anymore” and the board members cannot get clarification.
Instead, board members went to a plant operator to ask if anything had been changed.
“As a board, we were told no,” he said. “When we got the first notification in August of 2018, we called in two individuals and asked them why we got hit [with a violation]. Their answer– ‘We didn’t flush enough.’”
Summer 2019
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management conducts routine water tests. A test was conducted back in May of this year. That test revealed some above-standard haloacetic acids in the water supply at 10887 County Road 88 in Pisgah.
The THM and the HAA5 hit increase in supply systems during the summer months, but that has nothing to do with the drinking quality of the water. Instead, it is a regulatory number that has to be monitored.
The testing is done at the dead end sites. The samples are pulled from the slush valves at the end of each supply location. By the time the chlorine gets down to the end, it is going to have time to sit and develop an irregular number, which is where the 0.061 level of HAA5 (the maximum contaminant level for HAA5 is .060) in Pisgah came from.
There is no need for panic when these letters are received because when an emergency situation occurs, customers are notified immediately.
The standard
Dalton said two numbers are used as a tool to measure with when testing.
“When you look at what EPA [United States Environmental Protection Agency] says about this, they are going to tell you that they use two numbers – 80 and 60,” he said. “Eighty if for THM and 60 for HAA5, which is the two byproducts that they measure. The kicker is that they plainly say that they don’t know if that’s the right number or not.”
Dalton said the two numbers came after EPA negotiated with water systems to try to come up with a number that could be maintained.
“It is a number based off of what they created a measuring tool for,” he said. “When we go out and measure with that tool, systems get hit with it. You are 99 percent more likely to get hit in the two testing times that fall in the summer. There are two reasons for that - there’s more organics in the water in the summer than there is in the winter because everything is dead in the winter and in the summer months you also have water temperatures that factor into that. So the factor to it is, you are less likely to ever get hit for an issue in those [winter] months.”
Dalton said the numbers are a running, annual average, which explains the number of “hits” the DeKalb-Jackson Water Supply District has taken, which also explains the letters customers received.
“They are going to use that number no matter what,” he said. “If I get hit in May or August, it doesn’t make a difference if I was really great in Nov. or Feb. if I have to go back and use that four-month running average. “Whatever I got hit in May or whatever I got hit in August still comes back to my number.”
Identifying the problem
Dalton said the board continued to ask questions.
“There are lots of factors and there were some things that we immediately did once we took a hit,” he said. “We called in the people who have the certificate that says they are trained in this. We asked them where they were at with it and why we took a hit. Their answer was that they had no idea other than they just didn’t flush enough water.”
Dalton said the board began looking back at the numbers and found that in the month that they took the initial violation, more gallons had actually been flushed that month than what had previously been flushed.
“It wasn’t the flushing issue,” he said. “So we moved forward and we took another hit. All of the sudden, that information comes to light that we used to not feed this chlorine on the front end; we fed this sodium permanganate.”
Dalton said that was the first time the pretreatment process had been mentioned to the board.
“It would have been good if we had of known that,” he said. “It would have been good if someone would have shared that information with us, because immediately upon finding out that we had previously fed sodium permanganate as opposed to feeding chlorine, we immediately said, ‘We need to get this set up and start feeding it.’”
Taking action
Dalton said the shipment of sodium permanganate came on Sept. 26, and by the time they figured out how much to feed into the system, it was October. He said the operators stopped feeding the pre chlorination on Oct. 3.
“Instead of waiting to see what happened, we decided that we were going to test as often as possible,” he said. “Donna [Bolton] got on the phone and talked to another water system that has a testing facility. They told us to pull a sample. We immediately started feeding and we started testing. Now our tests say that the numbers are decreasing each week. We are bringing this level down, and this sodium permanganate is doing exactly what it is intended to do. It is bringing the disinfection byproduct down.”
The process
Dalton said feeding the sodium permanganate is a process and that the numbers will not be fixed automatically.
“The gentleman who brought the product to us told us that it is not going to be an over night fix,” he said. “It sometimes takes five to six months to get it to where it needs to be. Understand that you can’t just go out there and dump a bucket in it. It wouldn’t do anything because you would dilute the first bucket in the first 100,000 gallons of water. As it works its way through the system, it is fixing the system from one end to the other.”
Bolton said the tests that are being done reflect the chemical compounds THMs, trihalomethanes.
“He can only test the THMs, which is the other byproduct besides HAA5,” she said. “They have progressively gotten better and better as we are feeding that [sodium permanganate,] and I trust that it is doing its job, it is just taking a while.”
Additional action
Dalton said in addition to running tests, the board also reached out to another water system for guidance.
“Not only did we become proactive in the fact that we need to change to feeding the sodium permanganate, but in the same time frame we had a conversation with another water system and asked to be enlightened.”
Dalton said the individual they spoke to suggested lowering the water levels in the tanks.
Dalton said the Fabius and the Bryant Tanks couldn’t be lowered because they are feeder tanks, but the others were.
“So we lowered the total tank levels so we are constantly having to put fresh water back in to decrease the water age,” he said.
“One of the things that happens with aged water, is that it’s still aged water, but you can help its cause by adding fresh water because you are diluting aged water.”
Dalton said more flushing is also taking place.
“We are flushing numbers that are ridiculous,” he said. “We are flushing half million gallons of water a month during those hot months. You put that into relation to the water leaks that we have when we have a line break and have to flush, that puts it at over a million gallons a month that you are just running out in a ditch somewhere.”
In addition to that, there were a set of screens at the plant that Dalton said are used for filtering. He said those screens “had been sitting at the plant after the board had approved them for purchase, but they had not been put in.”
“We said, ‘OK, let’s get that done,” so those were put in,” he said. “Again, it is one of those things where you have people that should be taking care of those things because they are in that position to be running a plant, but these things weren’t being done.”
Dalton said the filters were put in and the tanks were vacuumed out “from one end to the other.” He said the tanks were then refilled with water to start the process all over again, “so that we are as clean as we could be.”
Currently
Dalton said cleaning the tanks, putting the filtering screens in and feeding the sodium permanganate is where the board is with progress currently. Both Dalton and Bolton said, despite the allegations that have been made, the board has been proactive in taking the necessary steps to bring their customers a safe product.
“I’ll attest to this board, that when they were made aware of what was going on, they took action,” Bolton said. “If it hadn’t of been for this board, I couldn’t have done what I did.”
Dalton said the board is an open book.
“This is not something we are hiding,” he said. “This board has done nothing but look out for the best interest of this system. I do not feel like there is anybody sitting on this board that has a separate agenda to try to take this board in a different direction. From the day we found problems, we were proactive.
Dalton said the board is only guilty of trusting people who have the credentials to operate the plant.
“I’ll say we were guilty of trusting management to run a system,” he said. “But based on the information that was being given to us each month at board meetings, it looked good. Everything on paper added up. But all of the sudden, when it got to the point that it didn’t add up, we [the bard] stepped in.”
Dalton said the board has been wrongfully accused of not doing its job, when in reality, if it wasn’t for the board, problems would have been left unsolved.
“There were things out of place and things that weren’t correct and then it was time for the board to step up and take action,” he said. “From the day the board took the first actions and started to shake up the management and operations, we started catching heat and that continued to grow and then it became a political factor.”
Dalton said the customers have remained the focal point.
“I still don’t have an answer as to why it became a political factor,” he said. “In reality, there was nothing outside the real of our responsibility to 5,200 customers that we haven’t looked at to see what we can do to make it financially feasible for them.”
Editor’s note–
The DeKalb-Jackson Water Supply District is facing litigation. Jackson County Commissioners want to fire two board members, but have been given legal advice saying the removal of the two members would require an impeachment process. The case, which was originally in court in DeKalb County, has been transferred to Jackson County. The court date is Dec. 16.
When all seven positions on the board are occupied, Jackson County has four and DeKalb has three members. The board is currently operating with six members. A resignation put the DeKalb side at two members. DeKalb County District 1 Commissioner Shane Wootten said he is waiting until the litigation is resolved to bring his recommendation to the commission for appointment.
A story about the litigation and the newly appointed member for DeKalb’s side will be published in a future edition of the Times-Journal.
