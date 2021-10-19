Rainsville Council discusses issues at park pavilion

The Rainsville City Council during Monday night's meeting discussed efforts to alleviate issues arising with the pavilions at the Rainsville City Park.
Councilman Brandon Freeman said they had problems with the pavilions in the park again and proposed requiring reservations to help with the issues of double parties.
Councilman Rickey Byrum said he himself recently witnessed a group set up decorations at the larger pavilion for a party when another group arrived, tore down and trashed the first group's decorations, then put theirs up.
"The first-come, first-served way doesn't work," he said.
Freeman said reserving the pavilion for parties would allow law enforcement officials to mitigate if issues appear.
When asked if there would be a charge for booking, he said in his opinion there shouldn't be. However, reserving would cut down the double-booking issues.
Byrum recommended reverting to the original charging rates, $25 for the large pavilion and $10 for the smaller ones.
"I just don't see the reason to charge families to use the city park," Freeman said. "We have another public park at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex and I've never charged a baseball team to sit under there and eat cupcakes. So, I don't see the point of charging people for it."
Councilman Derek Rosson suggested interested parties leave a deposit for their reservation and return it once they're done.
"But if they destroy it, then they lose their deposit," he said.
Echoing Rosson's proposal, Councilman Arlan "Monk" Blevins also suggested incorporating a sign at the pavilion to let others know it's reserved.
Following the discussion, no definite action was taken, leaving the matter to be reconsidered at a later time.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright reminded the public the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s annual burn ban is in effect until Oct. 31, 2021, as part of ADEM efforts to protect air quality in various areas of the state.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson announced the Rainsville Police Department was awarded a 50/50 grant in the amount of about $2,800 that will allow them to buy nine new bullet proof vests and carriers with the city matching the other 50%.
Rainsville Library Director Sarah Cruze announced next Friday, Oct. 29 the library will be handing out trick-or-treat bags from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff reminded the public the Rainsville Spook-tacular is Saturday Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rainsville City Park. The annual Holiday Open House event is slated for Nov. 12 and 13 in the downtown area. She said the city’s ice skating event is the same day as its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 11 a.m. The Christmas parade route includes Alabama Highway 35 and Main Street in downtown Rainsville, with lineup on Sam Ellis Drive. There is no cost to enter, but participants are required to pre-register by contacting the Chamber office at 256-638-7800 or emailing chamber@farmerstel.com before the Nov. 25 deadline. The Sounds and Scenes of Christmas and lighting of the tree is at 5 p.m. and the ice skating rink opens at 5:30 p.m.
The council also:
• approved the hiring of Dylan Haney as a full-time patrolman for the Rainsville Police Department starting Oct. 27, 2021 at $14.97.
• approved the hiring of Caleb McSpadden as a full-time patrolman for the Rainsville Police Department starting Oct. 27, 2021 at $14.97.
• approved Greg Welch from sanitation truck driver to mechanic starting Oct. 13, 2021 at $16.16.
• approved the purchasing of a camera for the Rainsville Police Department at $514.99.
• approved the purchase of a Bullet Trajectory Laser tool at $600 for the Rainsville Police Department.
• approved posting of a part-time fireman position for the Rainsville Fire Department until further notice.
• approved the purchase of six firefighter turnout gear sets at $17,000.
• approved move Joey Walden from part-time to full-time fireman for the Rainsville Fire Department.
• accepted Arlan “Monk” Blevins resignation from the Public Building Authority Board. Councilman Arlan “Monk” Blevins abstained from voting.
• approved to add Stuart Mitchell to the Public Building Authority Board.
• approved to add Brooke Debtor to the Agri-Center Board.
• approved a $1,000.00 sponsorship for the Alabama Stock Dog Association, a new event coming to town.
• approved a $2,000.00 sponsorship for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Bull Bash.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 1, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.