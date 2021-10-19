Rainsville Council discusses issues at park pavilion

Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 77F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.