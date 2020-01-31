The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Interdiction Team have continued working hard into 2020. Another 36 have been arrested and charged since the New Year’s Holiday.
On Jan. 2, 2020 Richard Conrad Reed, 42 of Fort Payne, along with Elizabeth Mayo, 34 of Collinsville, were stopped by agents on County Road 121 for traffic offenses. During the stop, agents were advised that Reed had warrants for possession of a controlled substance with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo had warrants with an outside agency. Both were arrested and taken to jail on the warrants.
Later on, the same day, agents stopped a vehicle on County Road 743. After a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Jeremiah Morgan Millican, 28 of Henagar, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Sunday, Jan. 5, while deputies were working traffic enforcement duties, a vehicle was stopped on County Road 179. During the stop, Deputies searched the vehicle. Approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine, a pistol, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Ray Watwood, 37 of Boaz, was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, and Drug Paraphernalia.
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Deputies and the Crossville PD, as well as Geraldine PD responded to a domestic dispute. While at the residence, officers discovered marijuana growing within the residence. The Narcotics unit was contacted and responded to the scene. Justin Baker, 31 of Crossville, and Courtney Baker, 24 of Crossville, were both charged with Possession of Marijuana in the 1st Degree. Justin Baker was also charged with Interfering with an Emergency Call.
Later the same day, while working traffic in high crime areas, Interdiction Agents attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation. The vehicle failed to stop, leading agents in a pursuit on County Road 141, ending with the suspect wrecking on Jackson County Road 78. Henagar PD, DCSO Deputies, and Jackson County Narcotics responded to assist.
The driver was identified as Mark Summerford. Summerford was transported to the hospital for injuries due to the accident. Warrants were obtained for Summerford for Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, as well as several traffic infractions. Also, warrants were obtained for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia after methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle.
On Wednesday, Jan. 8, agents assisted the U.S. Marshall Service in the apprehension of two fugitives out of Tennessee at Walmart in Fort Payne. During the arrest, drug paraphernalia was located. Sonya Sneed, 50 of Sale Creek, Tennessee, and Hannah Hawk, 27 of Sale Creek, Tennessee, were both arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well as Warrants for Theft and Burglary out of Tennessee and Georgia.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, agents conducted a traffic stop on Highway 35 near Powell. During the stop, agents detected an open alcoholic beverage within the vehicle. Kara Leah Valentine Fernandez, 42 of Valley Head, and Iasias Luna-Gonzalez, 43 of Cedar Bluff, were both arrested and charged with illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage/open container violation.
On Friday, Jan. 10, a traffic stop was made on Highway 35 in Powell and marijuana was found inside the vehicle. Clarence Hawkins, 40 of Valley Head, was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Drug Paraphernalia.
Later on, the same day, Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop on Wade Street in Rainsville. During the stop agents found Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia. Arrested were Mandrian Smith, 41 of Flat Rock, Kenneth Knight, 32 of Center Point, April Wallace, 32 of Fort Payne, and Paul Poe, 33 of Rainsville. All were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, an Ider Officer Conducted a traffic stop on Highway 75 south. During the stop officers found 18 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of marijuana, assorted illegal pills, and drug paraphernalia. The narcotics unit was notified and responded to the scene.
Bridget Mosher, 29 of Flat Rock, and Joshua Johnson, 39 of Flat Rock, were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, Marijuana 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. While working the scene with Ider, agents received a call from the Fyffe Police Department advising that they had conducted a traffic stop during which methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.
Agents responded to Fyffe, took possession of evidence, and placed John McClendon, 49 of Fyffe, under arrest for Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.
On Monday, Jan. 13, agents, investigators, and deputies arrested 11 individuals and seized 25 pounds of marijuana in Powell. The operation was covered in an earlier release.
On Thursday, Jan. 16, after receiving narcotics tips, deputies and agents conducted a traffic stop on James Bodiford, 42 of Flat Rock. During the stop it was found that the suspect was in possession of methamphetamine and had an active warrant for Extortion 2nd Degree. Wendy Bodiford, 37 of Fort Payne, was also placed under arrest for Obstructing Governmental Operations.
Later on, the same day, narcotics agents and an Alabama state trooper conducted a traffic stop on Palmer Road in Hammondville. During the stop, law enforcement officers discovered Zachary Tyler Croft, 25 of Sylvania, to have outstanding warrants for drug offenses.
Later in the night, interdiction agents stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 11. During the stop, it was advised that the driver of the vehicle, Tyler Hicks, 25 of Valley Head, had outstanding warrants for dangerous drugs. Hicks was arrested and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, which resulted in an additional charge of Drug Paraphernalia.
In the early hours of Friday, Jan. 17, agents went to a residence on County Road 611 after receiving numerous complaints of drug activity. Agents searched the residence and found methamphetamine, marijuana, an assortment of prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia. Dehlila Placos McSpadden, 45 of Valley Head, and Cyle Sewell, 30 of Trenton, Georgia, were both arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest, “It’s been another job well done for our agents, deputies, and local law enforcement officers in the fight against illegal drugs and crime in our county. An important part of this fight is not only executing search warrants and making arrests but supporting our local police departments in charging these offenders to the fullest.”
“We plan on continuing this work into 2020 to make our roadways safer and our county a better place to live,” he said.
“God bless.” said Sheriff Welden.
