With Thanksgiving just days away, many families are starting to think about what they will do for the holiday this year. But this year, it might be especially important to start planning the big shopping trip earlier than usual. 

This is because of rising food prices, which are up 13% compared to last year. This is likely to affect families’ expenditures for Thanksgiving dinner, which makes it more important than ever to get the best deal.

