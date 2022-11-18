With Thanksgiving just days away, many families are starting to think about what they will do for the holiday this year. But this year, it might be especially important to start planning the big shopping trip earlier than usual.
This is because of rising food prices, which are up 13% compared to last year. This is likely to affect families’ expenditures for Thanksgiving dinner, which makes it more important than ever to get the best deal.
A review of some of the other commonly purchased Thanksgiving grocery ingredients reveals that almost everything is more expensive than last year.
Leading the way, a 5-pound bag of red potatoes costs 49% more than it did in 2021.
Turkey and yellow onions are both up 40% compared to last year. Distributors are emptying freezers at record rates trying to keep up with demand. If you plan on having a whole bird turkey this Thanksgiving, and you can find one, it is better to buy one now rather than later. Waiting to purchase a turkey will cost you more tomorrow than it will today.
Families have also been affected by rising milk prices, which are up 47% over last year.
Some good news: sweet potatoes and collard greens are actually less expensive than last year. And if you enjoy cranberries, those will cost about the same as they did in 2021.
However, overall, the example grocery list that cost $60 in 2021 would cost $71 in 2022, or 20% more.
Now what can you do about rising prices?
• Shop the ads, use store apps, and/or take advantage of sales to make sure you get what you need at the lowest cost
• Use generic brands for some items
Not only have food prices steadily risen, but the price of gas, housing, transportation, and healthcare have risen as well. People are looking for ways to survive the high cost of living.
An important decision you can make is to create and use a spending plan, a budget outlining how you will spend your money to control spending. Other cost-cutting tips to control spending on food, gas, and housing are listed below.
• Use coupons and coupon apps.
• Take advantage of special offers (e.g., two items for the price of one).
• Buy generic or store brand.
• Plan menus ahead of time.
• Buy cheaper cuts of meat.
• Buy in bulk but make sure the unit price is lower than when sold individually.
• Avoid buying food items that require less labor (e.g., chopped onions, bagged salad, cubed fruit, or shredded cheese) because they cost more money.
• Establish container gardens to grow fresh produce and reduce food costs.
• Use public transportation where available.
• Carpool to share a ride.
• Use apps to avoid traffic jams or rush hour traffic.
• Use gas apps to locate the least expensive gas in your local area.
• Keep your vehicle well maintained (tires properly inflated, regular oil change, etc.)
• Move in with parents or friends, or get a housemate.
• Learn to do your own home repairs if a licensed person is not required.
• Identify ways to save energy and cut water usage to save on utility bills.
Many individuals and families (e.g., older adults and those living paycheck to paycheck) feel the pinch of increasing prices as inflation outpaces their paychecks.
