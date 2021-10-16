DeKalb Regional to celebrate 35 years

DeKalb Regional Medical Center will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, during a brief ceremony beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the medical center’s main entrance.
The hospital will kick off its 35th year with comments from Medical Center Board Chairman Dr. Steve Isbell, Chief of the Medical Staff Dr. Daniel Mince, and Interim Chief Executive Officer Bob Moore. Following the ceremony, employees, physicians, and other guests will celebrate with cake and punch.
DeKalb Regional moved to its new location in October 1986 from a 99,000 square feet facility with 116 beds in downtown Fort Payne. On October 19, 1986, DeKalb opened its door to a new 3-story, 138,000 square feet building. Since that time, the hospital has experienced growth in services and technology on its 37-acre campus. Each year, more than 75,000 patients receive emergency, inpatient and outpatient care at the facility, and more than 600 babies are born in the Kelly Owens Woman’s and Children’s Pavillion.
Today, DeKalb Regional is 134-beds and offers comprehensive services including cardiac catheterization, geriatric psychiatric services, and women’s and children’s services. DeKalb Regional and its physicians serve patients from throughout Northeast Alabama and Western Georgia. DeKalb Regional Medical Center has 500 employees and more than 100 members of the medical staff.
