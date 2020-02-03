Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.