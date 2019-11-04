Library hosts free, historic event

The Collinsville Public Library is set to host guests Gary W. McCurdy and Tammy Beane as part of the library's free historic event on Nov. 16.
Gary and Tammy will be at the Collinsville Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be located on the second floor.
Collinsville Public Library Director Jennifer Wilkins said the Collinsville Public Library is excited to host gun historian Gary W. McCurdy and Tammy Beane, who makes museum-quality pottery reproductions.
“The library is in a historic building, and these two presenters seemed to be a perfect fit to showcase these utilitarian items, pottery, knives and guns, that have all seen major transformations that make them a part of our lives today,” she said.
According to Wilkins, McCurdy and Beane have years of experience in their fields and will be a great addition to the Annual Turkey Trot event held in Collinsville on Nov. 16.
McCurdy is a Cherokee County gun historian and collector who is set to bring displays and provided attendees with the history of the gun.
“If you own an old firearm, don’t miss out on this opportunity to ask Gary about your family heirloom,” Wilkins said. “He is a wealth of information.”
Joining McCurdy is Beane, a California native who teaches introduction to pottery in North Carolina, Oklahoma and Alabama. Beane will display museum-quality reproductions of prehistoric Southeastern pottery.
Wilkins said Beane is “inspired by how the type of pottery found by archaeologists changes from region to region and state to state.”
There will also be handmade knives and other collectibles for sale and on display the day of the event.
The Collinsville Public Library is located at 151 W Main St, Collinsville, Alabama.
