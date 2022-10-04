Wallace State Community College congratulates the 226 students named to the President’s List for the Summer 2022 semester.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Wallace State Community College congratulates the 226 students named to the President’s List for the Summer 2022 semester.
President’s List
Geraldine: Cole A. Craddock
Henagar: Ella Marlee Denes
Mentone: Phyllis Alexandra James
To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sunny. High 78F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High near 80F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:40:46 AM
Sunset: 06:21:35 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:41:32 AM
Sunset: 06:20:13 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:42:18 AM
Sunset: 06:18:52 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:43:04 AM
Sunset: 06:17:31 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:43:50 AM
Sunset: 06:16:11 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:44:37 AM
Sunset: 06:14:51 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:45:24 AM
Sunset: 06:13:32 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.