NACC to establish athletic program

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) officials announced this week that the college is establishing cross-country running teams for both men and women. These new teams will begin competing during the Fall 2023 semester.
The teams will be coached by Patrick Laney, a math teacher at Scottsboro High School (SHS). Laney has assisted with Scottsboro’s varsity cross-country teams.
“We are extremely pleased with establishing this program and having an outstanding person like Patrick Laney as our coach,” stated NACC President David Campbell, president. “This will provide more sports opportunities at the college level.”
Campbell noted that Laney will start the job immediately by scouting and recruiting runners for Northeast and setting up the program.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of building a culture where student-athletes can extend their athletic careers while growing as people,” said Laney. “As a teacher, I have seen the impact Northeast has had on students. When I saw an effort to start a cross-country program, I was eager to learn more. I love helping young people fulfill their dreams.”
“We know that there is a history of having great cross country teams in our area at the high school level – both women’s and men’s teams,” Campbell stated. “We want athletes from these programs to run for Northeast. These athletes and coach Laney will lay the foundation for what we think will be a great program at Northeast.”
NACC cross-country teams will join other Alabama Community College schools in competing under the umbrella of the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC), which is headed by Commissioner Dean Myrick.
“The Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) has shown unprecedented growth over the last few months, with Northeast Alabama being a big part of that,” said Commissioner Myrick.
“On another NACC sports front,” Campbell said, “the college has been authorized by Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor Jimmy Baker and Chief Facilities Officer Mark Salmon to hire an architect to oversee the construction of a women’s softball field.”
The architectural firm hired is McKee and Associates of Montgomery. McKee has built sports stadiums at Auburn, JSU and Troy. Given no issues or problems, the timeframe on construction is two years. The first step is to have an engineering company do a geophysical examination of the chosen softball site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.