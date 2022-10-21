NACC to establish athletic program

Pictured, from left are David Campbell, president of Northeast Alabama Community College, coach Patrick Laney and NACC athletic director Barbara Kilgore. 

 Contributed Photo

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) officials announced this week that the college is establishing cross-country running teams for both men and women. These new teams will begin competing during the Fall 2023 semester.

The teams will be coached by Patrick Laney, a math teacher at Scottsboro High School (SHS). Laney has assisted with Scottsboro’s varsity cross-country teams.

