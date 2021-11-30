This December, “Coffee Chats with Principals” will continue the county school system’s effort to connect with parents.
DeKalb County Schools Parent and Family Engagement Specialist Tara Kirby said all schools across the county have partnered with a local business to host “Coffee Chats with Principals.”
“We have many parent engagement activities and workshops at night,” she said. “We hope offering a morning event will reach those parents who work in the afternoons.”
Principals from each school are scheduled to be at a local restaurant one morning in December to chat with parents about things happening at their school, upcoming events and concerns.
Kirby said the chats are not targeted at a specific audience. Instead, they are open to all parents and community members of each respective school.
“The principal will talk about current school happenings and parents may ask questions,” she said. “The goal, as always, is to form strong parent connections and facilitate conversations that will help us support our students and improve academic success.”
The following is a list of dates, times and locations for each local school:
• Ruhama Junior High School - Principal Stevie Green - Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. in the library.
• Crossville Elementary, Middle and High School - Principals Jon Peppers, Brian Pool and Philip Byrant - Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m. at Dallas Place.
• Henagar Junior High School and Sylvania High School - Principals Scott Timmons and Heath Kirby - Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. at Jack’s in Henagar.
• Collinsville High School - Principal Bradley Crawford - Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at Jack’s in Collinsville.
• Geraldine High School - Principals Jason Mayfield, Julie West and Marilyn Brown - Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. at the Frothy Dog.
• Plainview High School - Principals Chris Clark, Marilyn Bryant and Whitney Whiteside - Friday, Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. at Kelly’s Kitchen.
• Ider High School - Principal Bridgett Ott - Monday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. at Howard’s Restaurant.
• Valley Head High School - Principal Corey Dupree - Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8:15 a.m. at Tiger’s Inn.
• DeKalb County Technical School - Tech Supervisor Jonathan Phillips and Assistant Tech Director Joey Haymon - Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 a.m. at Kelly’s Kitchen.
• Fyffe High School - Principal Tim McCollum - Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. at Main Street Bakery.
For regular updates follow DeKalb County Alabama Schools on Facebook @dekalbalabamaschools.
