Bears stave off Eagles’ rally to win home opener

Braiden Thomas rushed for 284 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns to lead Plainview’s run game, as the Bears held off a comeback attempt by the Pisgah Eagles in a 54-40 victory in their home opener in Rainsville on Friday night.
Thomas scored on runs of 89 and 22 yards in the first half as the Bears (2-0) took a 32-12 halftime lead.
Noah White ran for 107 yards on nine attempts with three scores and Andrew Hall added three rushing attempts for 61 yards and a touchdown as Plainview tallied all 496 yards of offense on the ground.
The Eagles (0-2) amassed 328 yards of offense, 259 of those yards from their passing game.
Mason Holcomb completed 12 of 23 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for Pisgah.
Fox Tinker was Pisgah’s leading receiver, catching three passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Parker Law had four receptions for 73 yards and a score.
Legion McCrary led the Eagles’ run game with 27 yards on 11 carries.
The Bears travel to Asbury next week to begin Class 3A, Region 7 competition.
