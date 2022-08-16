2022 Candy Cane Lane tree sponsorship underway

The DeKalb County Public Library’s annual Christmas Candy Cane Lane fundraising sign-ups are underway.
Although Christmas is a few months away, sponsorship opportunities have begun.
DeKalb County Public Library Director Cynthia Hancock said they are “super excited for the 2022 Candy Cane Lane” season.
"Last year downtown was gorgeous," she said.
The event serves as the library’s main fundraiser of the year. “We strive to be the best that we can be and offer a multitude of services, while on a very limited budget,” said Hancock.
She said donations to the annual event help them bridge the gap in funding a variety of programs, new materials, updates, and other initiatives at the library.
Featured trees at this year's Candy Cane Lane will be between 5- and 6- foot tall Frasier Firs.
Hancock said local businesses and organizations can sponsor a tree for a $250 donation made payable to the DeKalb County Public Library and mailed to 504 Grand Ave NW Fort Payne, AL 35967; Attention: Cynthia Hancock.
The trees are placed along Gault Avenue in the middle of downtown for passersby to enjoy during the holiday season.
Due to the placement, Hancock said for decorations, only tree toppers and soft white LED lights can be placed on the trees. Participants are asked to include a candy cane somewhere in their tree to tie into the “Candy Cane Lane,” initiative.
The LED lights are available for purchase at My Supply in Fort Payne. Additionally, she said the lights no longer have to be battery or solar-powered.
Trees are scheduled to arrive between Nov. 13-19.
If a business doesn’t want to decorate a tree but would like to donate, the library accepts donations year-round.
Last year’s Candy Cane Lane saw a wide variety of Christmas trees lining Gault Avenue with several selfie hot spots for visitors to take advantage of.
“A banner will be placed by the sponsor's tree featuring the sponsor's organization,” Hancock said. “Groups, clubs, and businesses may call the library to get a sponsorship and show DeKalb County's Christmas spirit.”
Sponsorship payment is due by Nov. 1, 2022. Applications are available now for pick up at the DeKalb County Public Library, by calling 256-845-2671 or emailing chancock@dekalbcountyal.us.
Anyone interested can apply soon at the DeKalb County Public Library at 504 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne.
