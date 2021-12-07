County arrests several on drug charges in November

During the month of November, ten were arrested on drug-related charges.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, officers with the Crossville Police Department found Timothy James Peacock, 47, of Crossville, to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, after an encounter at a convenient store on Hwy 68 and Hwy 227 in Crossville. Peacock was charged with Criminal Littering and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist.
On Sunday, Nov. 7, DeKalb County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hwy 75. The vehicle fled from deputies, but they later found the driver at a residence on County Road 801 in Flat Rock. Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia was found. Jenna Suzzan Tait, 41, of Flat Rock, was charged with Attempt to Elude Police, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, DeKalb County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Dogtown Road in Fort Payne, with the driver fleeing and turning onto Jennings Road. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle and was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Once released from the hospital, Anthony Wayne Thomas, 39, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempt to Elude Police and Contempt of Court. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist.
On Monday, Nov. 15, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jordan Road in Fort Payne, finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. David Anthony Bone, 47, of Sand Rock, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, DeKalb County Narcotics agents noticed a subject in a vehicle that had active warrants. When agents attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up attempting to flee. After a short pursuit, the vehicle pulled over near Jackson County on County Road 47. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Buddy Wayne Johnson, 45, of Fort Payne, was charged with Attempt to Elude Police, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. Alicia Megan Payne , 25, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 75 and County Road 141 near Cartersville. During the stop, marijuana and kratom was found. Michael Chad Creel, 37, of Chickamauga, Ga, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, DeKalb County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on County Road 380, with the driver speeding up trying to flee. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control near Hwy 68. Sterling Ray Morgan, 27, of Boaz, was found to be in possession of a half ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Morgan was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempt to Elude Police, Possession with Intent, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and FTA (x7). DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist.
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, officers with the Crossville Police Department conducted a traffic stop at Hwy 68 and Hwy 227 in Crossville finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Larry Shane Freeman, 54, of Boaz, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist.
Again, on Tuesday, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 4 and County Road 15 near Aroney, finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Jason Brent Barclay, 48, of Boaz, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and DUI (Controlled Substance). DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist.
