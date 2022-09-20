Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center will host its annual fall educational series—Football, Fans and Feathers—again this season on Fridays before home football games.

 Eight shows will give guests an opportunity to experience an up-close view of birds of prey while exploring the mysteries of their survival, flight and ecological roles. Shows will be held Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; Oct. 28; and Nov. 11 and 18. Each show begins at 4 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.