The Fort Payne City Council passed a 2023 budget that includes a two-step cost of living adjustment for all city employees and continues an increase in the compensation for staff with Commercial Drivers Licenses.
According to City Treasurer Grant Ledbetter, they’re also managing to put back $1.2 million for a savings account to have cash on hand for future projects and a local match for state and federal grants.
Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer praised Ledbetter for his work preparing the budget and made the motion to approve it, seconded by Council Member Johnny Eberhart, and it passed without opposition.
According to documents provided by Ledbetter, the General Fund budget is $24.9 million with $8 million in expenses and capital requests totaling $414,000.
That part of the budget sees a surplus of $3,653,700. Every department the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building are in the red with the police, fire and street departments constituting 77% of operating costs with $19,216,200 budgeted between the three.
Council Member John Smith suggested they should appropriate additional money to street paving next summer and to the board of education because increased sales tax revenue are due, in large part, to inflation, and “it’s tough to raise kids in this environment. Hopefully, inflation will cool off, but we should do what we can to help citizens who are struggling with high prices.”
Brewer said she did not oppose such appropriations, but she would prefer to discuss specifics at the Sept. 14 work session so she can know the full scope of what Smith proposes to do with the tax money.
Ledbetter noted that the budget puts funding back to sustain programs that the city currently provides to citizens.
Appropriations (totaling $663,500) are as follows:
• Day Care Center - $0.00
• DeKalb Count Board of Health - $0.00
• DeKalb County Public Library - $100,000.00
• DeKalb County Tourism - $115,500.00
• CED Mental Health - $1,600.00
• Fort Payne Board of Education - $100,000.00
• Special Appropriations - $15,500.00
• Fischer Rescue Squad - $6,000.00
• Landmarks of DeKalb, Inc. - $5,000.00
• Council on Aging - $3,000.00
• Fort Payne Depot Museum - $15,000.00
• Chamber of Commerce - $80,000.00
• Commercial Development Authority - $95,300.00
• Economic Development Authority – 50,000.00
• ARC of DeKalb County - $1,000.00
• Children’s Advocacy Center - $1,000.00
• Wills Valley Model Train Club - $4,500.00
• Fort Payne Main Street - $58,000.00
• Liberty Learning - $1,000.00
• VFW - $8,500.00
One item removed from the ledger is maintaining DeSoto Golf Course, which is zero funded for 2023. The sanitation department, which is not included under the General Fund, will operate at a $72,800 deficit despite the council raising service rates last year. The airport is also expected to generate $13,100 more than it costs to operate while wastewater treatment lists a $718,450 surplus.
Transfers in from a 3-cent, 4-cent and 7-cent gas taxes are expected to bring in $603,000. Transfers out of a bond retirement are $3.4 million while transfers out of state agencies, the sanitation department and airport represent another $865,000.
Revenue is sourced from a variety of taxes (including ad valorem, sales tax, mobile home registration fees, rental tax, lodging tax, use tax, utility replacement taxes, simplified sellers use tax, tobacco products tax, smokeless tobacco tax, and a tax on financial institutions) and fees (such as business privilege licenses, license issue fees, CATV franchise fee, alcohol prelicense app fee and annual license fee, and monthly alcohol fees). The city collects $30,000 in rent, $204,000 in rent specifically from the health department, plus $18,000 for renting the golf course, $12,000 for late penalties on taxes and licenses, and $45,000 in contributions and donations, plus another $75,000 marked as miscellaneous revenue.
In other business, the council:
• approved resolution 2022-30, accepting the lowest qualified bid for sewer piping for the Airport Road sewer rehabilitation project. James Payton, Ladd Environmental, reviewed the bids and recommended the low bidder, Ferguson, be awarded the bid. Last May, confronted by supply chain issues, the Council empowered Payton to act quickly on ordering the piping as soon as materials prices stabilized and product became readily available.
“It was kind of a surprise. Based on some of the conversations [Payton] had with other suppliers, it was anticipated this project would be at least a year out, but [Ferguson] indicated they’d turn it around in about 60 days,” said City Clerk Robert Parker, with American Rescue Plan Act funds financing the infrastructure project. Installation of the piping will be bid separately for around $6.5 million, with the overall project expected to come with a price tag of $10 million.
• Authorized the purchase of lighting from Musco for the baseball and softball fields at the Sports Complex. City Attorney Rocky Watson advised the council to hold off on authorizing a contract with Warner for renovations at the complex, saying paperwork needed to be updated to remove some generic boilerplate contract items that aren’t necessarily in the city’s interest like an arbitration clause. Preliminary work such as tests conducted on the soil are already underway and they hope to see dirt put down by November. A delay of about 12 weeks is typical on materials arriving once ordered.
Mayor Brian Baine gave a quick update on renovations at the police department, which operates inside the former City Hall. He said Police Chief David Davis is working out a few technical issues with the low voltage system with architects and architect Craig Peavy, who is staying on track based on their timeline. Work is expected to let out to bid around mid-October.
