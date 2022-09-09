The Fort Payne City Council passed a 2023 budget that includes a two-step cost of living adjustment for all city employees and continues an increase in the compensation for staff with Commercial Drivers Licenses.

According to City Treasurer Grant Ledbetter, they’re also managing to put back $1.2 million for a savings account to have cash on hand for future projects and a local match for state and federal grants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.