BIRMINGHAM, AL – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is warning their customers and Alabamians about national Coronavirus scams. These scams are targeting members by leveraging fear related to COVID-19.
Scam Warning Signs:
• Door to door solicitation for COVID-19 for any testing and prescribing; (tell individual(s) you are not interested, and you will contact your physician).
• Phone calls asking for health insurance contract information for free testing and services; (hang up immediately).
• Outreach from unfamiliar healthcare workers offering to send you a home test kit.
• False advertisements for vaccinations or medications to treat the disease.
• Unexplained or unauthorized laboratory tests or prescriptions appearing on your Blue Cross Explanation of Benefits statement.
• Advertisements offering health products that are ineffective against COVID-19 such as herbal teas, supplements, oils or ointments.
• Spear phishing emails referencing COVID-19 which contain malware.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama cares about the health and well-being of our members and Alabamians. We are taking every step available to minimize these scams. We encourage members and Alabamians to be vigilant. If you suspect healthcare fraud, please report it to AlabamaBlue.com/fraud or call our fraud hotline at 1-800-824-4391.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has insured Alabamians for over 83 years. Blue Cross offers coverage plans to corporations, individuals and the senior market. For more information about Blue Cross, visit AlabamaBlue.com. Connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube and follow us on Twitter for more up-to-date information.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.