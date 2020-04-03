As the community responds to COVID-19, FTC says they remain committed to keeping everyone connected. They are currently turning on free Internet Access Hotspots in communities throughout our area for the benefit of those in need during this crisis.
Below is an updated list of the free Internet Access Hotspot locations that are available to use now:
•Albertville Farmer’s Market Parking Lot: 314 Sand Mountain Drive, Albertville, AL 35950
•Boaz Outlet Center-Trinkets N’ Treasures: 425 McCleskey Drive, Boaz, AL 35956
•Collinsville City Hall: 39 Post Office St, Collinsville, AL 35961
•Crossville City Hall: 14521 AL-68, Crossville, AL 35962
•Flat Rock Grocery: 21471 AL-71, Flat Rock, AL 35966
•Fyffe Senior Center: 413 Graves St, Fyffe, AL 35971
•Geraldine City Hall: 41343 AL-75, Geraldine, AL 35974
•Guntersville Chamber of Commerce: 200 Gunter Ave, Guntersville, AL 35976
•Henagar Ruritan Building: 150 Barron Drive, Henagar, AL 35978
•North Sand Mountain High School: 29333 AL-71, Bryant, AL 35958
•Rotary Pavilion at the Alabama Walking Park: 555 Williams Ave NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967
•Section Pharmacy: 5295 Tammy Little Dr, Section, AL 35771
•Tom Bevill Enrichment Center: 115 Main St W, Rainsville, AL 35986
•Valley Head FTC Central Office: 728 4th Ave, Valley Head, AL 35989
• Wills Valley Rec Center Side Parking Lot
• Williams Avenue VFW Parking Lot
• FP High School BOE Parking Lot
• FP Middle School Parking Lot
Visit farmerstel.com/covid-19 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.