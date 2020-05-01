Several businesses that temporarily closed in April reopened on Friday as Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order transitioned into a “safer-at-home” policy at 5 p.m. Thursday.
With days left before Mother’s Day, decoration and Cinco de Mayo, some retailers who’d been closed since April 4 were eager to sell as much as they could to make up for lost days and pay their rent. The question at the start of the day was whether the pent-up demand to be social after weeks of isolation would outweigh consumer nervousness about transmission through community spread. It did.
Pink Door Boutique has offered curbside pickup and free delivery/shipping during the shutdown, but they reopened their showroom at 10 a.m. Friday.
“We’ve been blessed as our customers have supported us tremendously during this, buying from our website,” said Pink Door owner Misty Bruce. “People are ready to get out of quarantine a little bit, to hand-pick their Mother’s Day gift, and we are excited to see the smiling faces of our customers.”
Customers did find shopping in-person a bit different from pre-COVID-19 experience.
Pink Door Boutique allowed only four customers in the store at one requiring facemasks and use of hand sanitizer. Gloves were also provided, although not required, and customers were advised to remain six feet part.
“We just felt like this is the safest procedure and wanted to do all we can to protect our customers,” Bruce said. “There is still so much unknown about this virus.”
Hammer’s Department Store in Fort Payne re-opened and was stocked up with decoration flower arrangements, as well as disposable and designer facemasks. Owner Bob Hammer said he but did not require customers to wear facemasks as a rule before entering, “But most everyone is wearing [a facemask]. All of my employees are and we are recommending customers wear one. We have hand sanitizer as you enter the store and at the registers, plus we are wiping everything down with disinfectant.”
Starla Haney, owner of Sassy Ruffles Boutique in Rainsville, said she’s taken precautions like changing how the store handles debit/credit cards, asking customers to insert their own cards.
“We won’t be requiring signatures to cut down on customers touching the screen after each other. We are adhering to the guidelines set by the governor on sanitation and capacity. We are allowed to have no more than 12 people in the store, including employees, but we don’t believe we will have an issue with that as people are usually spaced out throughout the day on when they come in during normal times.”
Haney said curbside pickup remains available for those who prefer to order on the store’s website, along with free shipping on purchases of $24 or more.
Some business owners remain unsure.
“After many sleepless nights and worrying, I have decided to try and open on June 1st instead,” said Tony Walls, owner of Relics Collectibles in downtown Fort Payne. “I personally think it is too soon to open, and believe me, I need to open. I respect other store owners that open, and I will support them. I will continue to try and list stuff online.”
Owners Charles and Kathy Cook announced plans to open Collinsville Trade Day today for the first time since April 3, confirming with officials they were clear to open since they function in an open-air market covering 65 acres. The popular Saturday attraction usually attracts more than 30,000 shoppers.
“People can distance themselves with no problem,” the Cooks wrote on their Facebook Page.
“Our restrooms have been thoroughly cleaned. We will have bleach cleaner in every restroom, and encourage you to use it before and after each use. Please wash your hands frequently. We will also be using buckets to collect parking money, instead of handing it directly to the attendant. It has been a long wait to reopen... We strongly urge everyone to wear masks, wash hands frequently and to keep a safe distance as you enjoy the day!”
As of 10 a.m. Friday, DeKalb County had 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 7,085 confirmed cases statewide. Jackson County had 47 cases, Cherokee County had 15, Etowah County had 137 and Marshall County had 317.
Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said the people most vulnerable to COVID-19 are persons over 65 in age or individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.
The new statewide coronavirus emergency health order remains in effect until 5 p.m. on May 15. The order and fact sheets describing the “safer at home” order may be viewed at alabamapublichealth.gov.
