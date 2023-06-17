What to do in DeKalb County: Summer fun in Henagar

Henagar may be a one traffic light town, but the small town has a variety of upcoming summer family-fun events for both locals and visitors.
On June 24, the second movie of the summer series Free Summer Movies will be the movie “Encanto.”
Movie and food will be sponsored by Limon’s Mexican Restaurant in Henagar. Visitors are invited to the Henagar City Park at 5 p.m., behind the cabin, for activities before the movie begins at 7 p.m.
Music begins at 5 p.m. by TLC & Friends. Free snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, and hotdogs will be served. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Everyone is invited to the family fun night.
Admission is free. (The next movie night at the Henagar Park will be July 29).
The Walt Disney animated movie “Encanto” is a story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place call the Encanto.
The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Rated PG. Length 1h 42 min. Released 2021.
Fun on 4th
This year will mark the 41st annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival, on July 4.
The festival is held in the Henagar City Park and will include a Classic Car Cruise-In. No registration fee required. There will be a drawing for prizes. This year motorcycles and side-by-sides have been added to the cruise-in. The cruise-in is held from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Those wanting to pull a float and advertise their business in the parade should call 256-657-6282. The sign up is free. Lineup for the parade will begin at Limon’s Mexican Restaurant at 9 a.m. with the parade beginning at 10 a.m.
The parade route will run from the restaurant to the Henagar City Park on Alabama Highway 75 (Broad Street). The festival activities will continue at the park following the parade.
The festival will also include a volleyball tournament. This year theHenagar Library will be hosting a double-elimination tournament. Six-person teams may enter for a fee of $30 per team or $5 for a single entry to play on a team with other single entries. Sign-ups are from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Play begins at 12 p.m. Contact the Henagar Library to sign up through July 3 at 256-657-1380. The library is located at 17163 Alabama Highway 75, Henagar.
The 2023 Potato Festival shirts are now available for sale at Henagar City Hall. Sizes range from Children’s Small to Adult 3XL. Shirts are $20 (sizes 2XL and up are $22).
For more information call Henagar City Hall, ask for Sherry, at 256-657-6286. Henagar City Hall is open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.