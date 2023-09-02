Obituary: Lester Underwood Sr.

Lester Underwood Sr., 80, is survived by his daughter, Ms. Jocelyn Davenport; sons, Mr. Lester (Judy) Underwood, Jr. and Mr. Kevin (Debra) Underwood of Huntsville, Alabama, 11 grandchildren; Kevin Jr., Tinisha, Katoya, Janna Underwood, Amber Fowler and Rev. Anthony Whitehead and 27 great grandchildren; brothers, Mr. Roscoe (Clara) Underwood; Mr. Kenneth (Veronica) Underwood; Mr. Willie (Shirley) Underwood, Jr; sisters, Mrs. Mary L. Ellis and Mrs. Trudy (Curtis) Ray; and Mrs. Delorise Cutts; one Aunt, Mrs. Helen Burt 1; nieces, Ms. Coleen Swopes and Mrs. Bertha Cutts (Arthur) Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and a myriad of dear friends.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Douglas – 304 11th Street SE, Fort Payne, Alabama with Reverend Tommy Price officiating and House of Solace Funeral Services directing.
