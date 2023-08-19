Ider police find missing juvenile, make arrest

A traffic stop last Friday raised the suspicions of Ider police officer Garry Chapman – on his first day on the job as a certified officer – and led to an arrest and the safe recovering of a juvenile missing for a week from Pennsylvania.
Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone said the circumstances of the case were unusual, and the involvement of a juvenile restricts the information police can disclose about it.
Here’s what he can reveal:
Last Friday, the day after Chapman graduated from the 189th basic session at the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy, he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
An Ider woman was behind the wheel, and a male juvenile was a passenger.
Malone said in talking to the occupants, Chapman found the stories weren’t quite matching up, an “unnerving” situation that led him to call in Malone.
The two investigated the situation and learned that the juvenile had been reported missing from Pennsylvania, last seen about a week earlier.
“With the help from Scranton Police Department (Pennsylvania) and the DeKalb County Juvenile Court the juvenile was taken into our care and custody where he will be transported back home to his guardian,” Malone said in a press release.
Malone said police obtained warrants on Amanda Beiland, 37, of Ider, Monday, charging her with interference with child custody, a Class C felony. Beiland had a previous charge In DeKalb County for Chemical endangerment, according to the chief.
“Cases like these are very serious, and to know that this juvenile was missing from over eight hundred miles and five states away is extremely concerning to me,” Malone said.
“Juveniles are very gullible and that’s exactly why there are legal procedures in place to keep this from happening. The safety of children is the upmost importance to us, regardless if they live within the community or even eight hundred miles away.
“I’m thankful my officers are so diligent at the job they do, and I know this juvenile’s guardians are absolutely thankful for their loved one to be returned home safety. Being able to make the call to this boy’s guardian letting them know he’s safe and on his way home is one the most rewarding parts of this job.”
*All suspects and persons posted on this page are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Information and photos/videos posted here are obtained from public sources (arrest records, booking lists, jail rosters, court documents, taken within public areas, within public view)and or property/evidence belonging to the Ider Police Department. Information relating to juveniles will not be released due to privacy concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.