Rainsville mayor announces bid for reelection

Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt is seeking a second term as mayor of Rainsville. Lingerfelt stated, “Rainsville is a great place to live and raise a family. It has been an honor to serve as mayor, and it would be a privilege to serve again.”
Before becoming mayor, Lingerfelt served as a city councilman for twelve years, accomplishing many projects with three different administrations. He said, “Being able to work with others in a way that gets projects completed is very important to me. I want to lead the council in a way that gets things done for the positive growth of the City of Rainsville. One accomplishment I participated in while serving in the city government was buying the building for the Rainsville City Annex and council chambers. We also purchased 20 acres of land on Hwy 75. Ten acres will be used for the sanitation department allowing us to move the maintenance shop out of the city park area. The other ten acres will be available for future sewer expansion. “
As a city councilman, Lingerfelt helped the fire department make numerous improvements, including upgrading equipment. The council also created three 24-hour shifts for the fire department with two full-time firefighters. He was also instrumental in getting the new softball field added at the Field of Dreams, so the Plainview High School Lady Bears Softball Team would have a home field for games and practices. His administration secured funding for a playground with a special needs area at the Field of Dreams.
During his tenure in city government, Lingerfelt spearheaded the Freedom Festival, adding more entertainment, upgraded fireworks and children’s activities. As mayor, he has led the city in several paving projects, sewer expansions, bridge completions, improvements to city buildings and upgrading of city policies. The City provided Cornerstone Christian Academy with a football field through a land lease at the Field of Dreams. He oversaw the conveying of the contract between the City of Rainsville and the DeKalb County Board of Education for the teaching of students of the DeKalb County Fire Tech Program. His administration also honored PHS and CCA students by displaying their logos and state championships on the Welcome signs at the four corners of Rainsville.
Lingerfelt retired from Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative after forty-three years. He has been married to his wife, Kathy, for forty-four years. They have two children and five grandchildren. He is a member of Trinity Methodist Church and has been so for over fifty years.
When asked, “Why do you want to be mayor?” Lingerfelt said, “I want to make a lasting difference in the quality of life for the citizens of Rainsville. One way our administration has already laid the groundwork for this is by protecting the property of new homeowners. We now require builders to obtain a building permit and have a dumpster for debris to ensure the quality of the construction. This practice will ensure that homeowners or potential buyers won’t, down the road, discover that their property was used as a landfill or junkyard. Passing resolutions and items that protect the future of the people of Rainsville is essential to me.”
“I look forward to working for the positive growth of the City of Rainsville, and ask for your help in electing me as Rainsville’s next mayor,” stated Lingerfelt.
