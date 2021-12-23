COA Christmas project sees a successful year

For the second year, The DeKalb County Council on Aging provided members of all the local nutrition centers a gift for Christmas.
Efforts began last year as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped Alabama, closing all senior centers in DeKalb County for most of the year.
COA Activities Coordinator Joyce Rabinowitz said this year Fort Payne City businesses outdid themselves.
In a span of a few weeks, the COA staff, through sponsorships and donations, put together individual gift bags for participants of local senior centers.
“Most of the items came from Fort Payne businesses and restaurants,” said Rabinowitz. “Jefferson’s of Fort Payne donated around 175 meals for our seniors.”
The team assembled more than 900 bags which included items such as candy, masks, wipes, a calendar, diabetic socks, hand sanitizer and even hand-grip jar openers.
Rabinowitz said the sponsored bags they received allowed her to purchase more gift items rather than spending funds purchasing gift bags.
