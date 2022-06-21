Alabama thrills

Fan Appreciation Days returned last week set to make up for lost time after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Country music superstars Alabama thrilled fans with a series of events including Saturday's full live show by the band performed exclusively for members of the Alabama Fan Club at their Fort Payne headquarters. Events raised money for causes that included St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the DeKalb County Children's Advocacy Center, and the June Jam Foundation, which distributes funds to local charities.
Northeast Alabama Community College hosted Teddy Gentry’s Singing with the Stars Talent Contest to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center.
The show featured a talent contest with performances by young singers from the area. Laney Travis won first place performing the song "Blue".
On June 17, NACC once again hosted festivities with the Fans Songwriters Showcase Spectacular featuring some of the most accomplished songwriters in America. All sales benefitted the June Jam Foundation.
On June 18, a Fan Appreciation Concert was performed exclusively for verified members of the Alabama Fan Club.
All proceeds benefitted operations at the Alabama Museum.
Fan Appreciation Days concluded on June 19 with Randy Owen’s Fandemonium on the Farm.
Fan Appreciation Days returned after pausing for the COVID-19 pandemic. The group's fans turned out in large numbers for the Saturday show at the Fan Club, demonstrating that their appreciation for the band's music had not faded despite much of society pausing to deal with the outbreak.
Father's Day weekend brought a lot of other musical entertainment to DeKalb County as well.
The Little River Arts Council launched its Summer Music Series on June 18 with Parrot Tales, a Jimmy Buffett tribute act at the Linger Longer Pavilion in Mentone. A large crowd of locals took advantage of the cooler evening temperatures to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the show.
That same day, the Tatums performed bluegrass music at the Meditation Garden inside the Alabama Walking Park. The event was also free to the public to enjoy.
Saturday was also Third Saturday, which meant the traditional antique car cruise-in for downtown Fort Payne. Eric McKinney's band and Terry Hutcheson were found performing songs for the crowds who turned out to enjoy a gorgeous weekend.
And at the Rotary Pavilion, friends said goodbye to the late Jimmy Wayne Ballinger during a tribute show called WayneFEST with several local musicians picking up their instruments there as well.
