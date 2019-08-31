Staff Reports
Two suspects are in custody regarding the fire at Mike’s Tire in Crossville last week.
The two were caught on a surveillance camera at approximately 3:30 a.m. last Tuesday morning attempting to steal gasoline at Mike’s Tire on Highway 227. The vehicle ignited while one of the offenders was attempting to drill a hole in the gas tank.
“I’d also like to thank the public for sharing the video and helping us develop leads in the case,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Tips directly helped with charging the suspects with this crime. If this business and another nearby business did not have a surveillance system, this would have been a much more difficult case.”
The fire burned 5 vehicles and one of the buildings at the business; causing approximately $150,000 worth of damage.
Chris Ennis, 21, of Gadsden, was officially charged today with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and Arson 3rd Degree.
Ennis was already in custody on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Attempting to Elude, Failure to Comply, and a Probation Violation. Ennis had led the Crossville Police Department and a Deputy with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a foot pursuit in Crossville last Friday in an unrelated incident.
The other suspect, Drew Tidwell, 19, of Albertville, was taken into custody late this afternoon by investigators. Tidwell is charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and Arson 3rd Degree.
“I’d like to congratulate our investigators on a job well done in closing this case,” Welden said. “These guys have worked hard on it since the incident occurred last week. This also needs to be a lesson to our younger people. In this case, attempting to commit a small crime turned into a much larger one. These suspects will be facing major consequences for their action. God bless.”
