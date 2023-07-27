A Plainview High School graduate will return to campus for the 2023-24 school year.
Jeremy Pruitt has been hired as a physical education teacher and assistant coach at Plainview High School.
Pruitt, former University of Tennessee football coach, was hired by the DeKalb County Board of Education at a Thursday morning meeting with no fanfare, among a list of other personnel actions.
The Bears head football coach is his father, Dale Pruitt. He was hired as Plainview’s head coach for a third tenure in 2022.
Jeremy Pruitt also served as assistant football coach at Fort Payne High School and at Hoover High School before moving to the college ranks. In 2016, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football, as the University of Alabama’s defensive coordinator. He’s been a finalist before in 2013 as the University of Florida’s defensive coordinator.
Pruitt coached at the University of Tennessee for three seasons and was fired after the end of the 2020 season with a 15-19 record. Earlier this month, the NCAA leveled a six-year show-cause penalty – meaning a university cannot hire a coach or recruiter without NCAA approval. Pruitt’s penalty included a one-year suspension for the first year of employment should a college hire him in any athletics position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.