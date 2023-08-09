The threat of severe weather caused some tense moments in parts of DeKalb County Monday afternoon, but did not cause widespread damage.
J.D. Trammell, of DeKalb County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said there were trees down, and the roof was blown off a residence in the Kilpatrick area, but there were no reported injuries as the result of the tornado-warned storm that blew through the county Monday afternoon.
The potential threat was enough to close DeKalb County and Fort Payne City schools at 12:45 p.m. Monday.
Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables was driving area roads Monday afternoon, but said he found only some trees or limbs down.
Tuesday's forecast called for a break in the pattern of hot steamy weather interupted by storms with high winds.
Trammell joked that "Mother Nature was giving us a break" on Tuesday, but said there was a possibility of more stormy weather Wednesday.
The National Weather Service forecast called for the possibility of a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., with rain showers likely and a thunderstorm possible after 1 p.m. There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, and the daytime forecast for Thursday is almost identical to today's: Showers are likely and there's a possibility of thunderstorm before 1 p.m., with showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. For Friday, there's a 50% change of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. As always, people are encouraged to be aware of the weather and potential changes in the forecast.
