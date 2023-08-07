Sheriff encourages parents: talk to kids about danger of drugs

With the start of school right around the corner, the DeKalb County, Jackson County and Dade County Sheriff’s offices came together to conduct a county-wide safe streets back to school saturation, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.
During this saturation effort, he said, a trafficking amount of fentanyl was confiscated. “A lot of people are not fully aware of just how dangerous this drug is,” the sheriff said.
Clandestinely produced fentanyl is usually a powder added into other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and even marijuana. It can also be pressed into counterfeit pills that can look like Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin,
Xanax, alprazolam, Adderall, ecstasy, molly or other pills or tablets.
“Please talk with your children about fentanyl,” Welden urges parents. “Have a calm, direct conversation with no judgements. Keep an eye on what is in your child’s backpack, room, car and things on their phone.
“Talk to them about the risk and not to take anything from anyone,” he said.
“One pill can kill. A naive mistake can be deadly.”
Narcotics agents executed a search warrant July 28 at a residence on Highway 117 after getting a tip that a man living there was dealing illegal drugs. During a search, according to Welden, agents found a trafficking amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, acid, cocaine, dab, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Scott William Haldane, 48, of Ider, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, four counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Sylvania police offers made a traffic stop at Highway 75 and Shankles Road July 6, the sheriff said, and found five grams of methamphetamine.
Jerry Lee Miller II, 36, of Scottsboro, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance.
Sylvania police offers conducting a safety checkpoint July 7 at County Road 47 saw a driver throw a bag out of a vehicle window as he approached the checkpoint. After the bag was retrieved and suspected methamphetamine was found, the vehicle was searched.
Michael Wayne Townson, 33, of Dutton, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possesson of drug paraphernalia.
Henager police went to a residence on Andrew Lee Drive July 9 after a child found illegal narcotics dropped by a female, Welden said, who was using a fake name. Narcotics agents determined the woman was Dean Spurgeon Williams, 53, of Fort Payne, who had outstanding warrants. She was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, using a false ID to obstruct justice, and three warrants for failure to appear.
DeKalb County deputies were at a local restaurant July 10 when they saw a subject they knew to have active warrants.
Jonathan Michael Gray, 39, of Gadsden, arrested for two warrants for failure to appear, and new charges of unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Narcotics agents conducted a warranted search July 10 on a residence on County Road 72 in the Grove Oak area after several complaints about drug use.
Daniel Ray Brown, 31, of Grove Oak, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Carolyn Felecia Wilson, 51, of Fyffe, and Carrie Jean Venable, 62, of Fyffe, were both charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
DeKalb County deputies made a traffic stop July 11 on County Road 370, according to the sheriff, and found methamphetamine, Xanax, and drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Elizabeth Davis, 41, of Boaz, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, using false ID to obstruct justice, and two warrants for failure to appear.
On July 11, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 176, finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Robert Young Davis, 52, of Collinsville, was charge with probation violation, unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Narcotics agent executed a search warrant July 12 on Robin Hood Drive in Fyffe, finding a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, two types of controlled pills and drug paraphernalia.
Justin Dewey Martin, 26, of Fyffe, and Mary Guffey Sublas, 32, of Sylvania, were charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.
Crossville police officers conducted a traffic stop July 12 on Highway 68 in Crossville. A Collinsville K-9 unit assisted with the stop and made a positive alert. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.
Jerry Ralph Aaron, 41, of Attalla, and Jennifer Shallon Ford, 43, of Attalla, were both charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers with Alabama Pardon and Paroles conducted an in-home visit July 12 at the residence of Jeremy Owens Fossett, 51, of Fort Payne, Welden said, and found synthetic marijuana, a residual amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Fossett was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violation.
Narcotics agents went July 13 to Super 8 Motel in Rainsville after several calls about suspected drug abuse.
Derrick Lagundez Burke, 35, of Rainsville, was found to be in possession of about one pound of marijuana, Welden said, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. He was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa Leshae Biddle, 43, of Henagar, was brought into the DeKalb County Detention Center July 14 on active warrants. According to the sheriff, after arriving she told corrections officers she had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and three warrants for failure to appear.
On July 14, Geraldine police officers conducted a traffic stop on County Road 52 near Highway 227 in Geraldine. During the stop, Welden said, Elizabeth Landers Miller, 60, of Crossville was found holding an envelope containing fentanyl. Miller was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ider police officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit July 14 on Highway 75. After the vehicle hit a mailbox, the driver fled on foot and narcotics agents were called to help locate the driver.
Dennis Shane Frazier, 49, of Henagar, was found and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of attempt to elude, reckless endangerment, parole violation, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Monday, July 24, narcotics agents received information about an individual on Carrissa Road in possession of fentanyl. Agents and Sylvania police officers executed a search warrant at a residence, resulting in the arrest of Tylin Marlene Cisco, 19, of Sylvania, on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Collinsville police were called July 24, to Piggy Wiggly after complaints about an individual looking into vehicles in the parking lot. When officers approached him, he started fighting with officers, trying to disarm the officers. DeKalb County deputies and Crossville police arrived to assist them and the situation was brought under control. Officers found synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Andre Ladon Orr, 50, of Collinsville, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespass, and disarming a law enforcement or corrections officer.
Fyffe police officers and DeKalb County deputies responded July 24 to a residence on Davis Road after a call about a possible overdose. According to Welden, they arrived to find John Eugene McClendon, 52, of Fyffe, laying across a bed with marijuana and methamphetamine beside him. While officers were collecting evidence, a vehicle pulled into the driveway. During a search of the vehicle, officers found about 29 grams methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. McClendon was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana. Keila Brewster, 38, of Rainsville, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop July 30 in the Grove Oak area and found a driver with marijuana and two hits of acid.
Evan Blake Holtzclaw, 25, of Guntersville, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree of unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop July 30 near County Road 52 in the Lebanon area. Synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
Craig Jerome Maddox, 23, of Collinsville, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of promoting prison contraband, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree promoting prison contraband. Christinna Laurie Tucker, 35, of Collinsville, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Katelin Dawn Gilliam, 26, of Sylvania, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Weldon said after arriving at the detention center, Maddox and Gilliam were found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana.
“As school is about to start back, remind your children that the SRO’s are working diligently in our schools to protect them,” Welden said. “They are a huge resource and friend to our youth, don’t hesitate to talk with them. Our family is your family, let’s protect each other.”
Welden also expressed thanks to DeKalb County Narcotics Agents, Jackson, Dade and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Sylvania, Henagar, Crossville, Geraldine, Ider, Collinsville, Fyffe and Rainsville Police Departments, Collinsville K-9 Unit, Alabama Pardons and Parole Officers and Corrections Officers with DeKalb County Detention Center for everything they do. “We will continue to fight this war on drugs.”
