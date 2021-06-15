TIFFIN, Ohio – James Ogle of Henagar, AL, is a member of the graduating Class of 2021 at Heidelberg University, graduating on May 16 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre.
A total of 189 undergraduate students received bachelor’s degrees and 78 graduate students received degrees in counseling, education and business administration.
Two students - Leah Cordy, who received her MBA, and Ayanna Hayes, who received her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology - delivered virtual commencement remarks, along with Heidelberg President Robert H. Huntington and Interim Provost Bryan D. Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.