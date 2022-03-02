During Tuesday’s State of the Union address to Congress, President Joe Biden presented what he called a “unity agenda” designed to bring Americans together. Alabama’s Congressional delegation expressed skepticism after the speech.
Biden specifically mentioned four issues for the country to target: the opioid addiction epidemic, a greater focus on addressing the mental health needs of Americans, increasing resources for veteran’s health care and ending cancer.
Biden said he will ask Congress to provide funds to prevent “the flow of illicit drugs by working with state and local law enforcement to go after traffickers,” as well as updating laws regulating doctors prescribing treatments. The president, whose son has experienced very public addiction issues, offered encouragement to 23 million Americans in recovery and assured them “you are not alone.”
On the mental health front, Biden encouraged communities to pay special attention to young people “whose lives and education have been turned upside down.” He urged parents to make sure their schools use the money that was given to them to hire teachers and help students make up for lost learning, and he suggested they sign up to become tutors and mentors.
“Children were also struggling before the pandemic,” Biden said. “Bullying, violence, trauma, and the harms of social media… We must hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they’re conducting on our children for profit. It’s time to strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children, demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children. And let’s get all Americans the mental health services they need. More people they can turn to for help, and full parity between physical and mental health care.”
Addressing support for veterans, Biden announced his administration will expand eligibility for VA Hospital care to veterans suffering from nine respiratory cancers. He called for an end to the practice of military units incinerating medical and hazard material wastes in “burn pits” linked to soldiers experiencing headaches, numbness and dizziness.
“Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers. One was stationed at bases and breathing in toxic smoke from ‘burn pits’… When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors were never the same. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know. One of those soldiers was my son, Maj. Beau Biden. We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops. But I’m committed to finding out everything we can,” Biden said.
“I’m also calling on Congress: pass a law to make sure veterans devastated by toxic exposures in Iraq and Afghanistan finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they deserve.”
Biden called the fourth item on the unity agenda “personal” for him as he announced a plan to “supercharge the Cancer Moonshot that President Obama asked me to lead six years ago. Our goal is to cut the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years, turn more cancers from death sentences into treatable diseases. More support for patients and families. To get there, I call on Congress to fund ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. It’s based on DARPA—the Defense Department project that led to the Internet, GPS, and so much more. ARPA-H will have a singular purpose — to drive breakthroughs in cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and more.”
His speech addressed several issues on which Democrats and Republicans remain sharply divided, but Biden got applause from both sides with his call to end the shutdown of schools and businesses while hiring more police and giving them “the resources they need to protect our communities.”
He called for the politicians to “stop looking at COVID-19 as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: A God-awful disease. Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies, and start seeing each other for wo we really are: fellow Americans. We can’t change how divided we’ve been. But we can change how we move forward – on COVID-19 and other issues we must face together.”
Biden announced a “Test to Treat” initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they’re positive, receive on the spot and at no cost antiviral pills shown to reduce the chances of ending up in the hospital by 90%. The public can also order additional home tests from covidtest.gov starting the week of March 7.
“Our schools are open. Let’s keep it that way. Our kids need to be in school,” Biden said. “And with 75% of adult Americans fully vaccinated and hospitalizations down by 77%, most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely. We achieved this because we provided free vaccines, treatments, tests, and masks.”
The president dedicated the first third of his speech to the situation in Ukraine. He praised President Zelenskyy and vowed to put pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And the costs and the threats to America and the world keep rising. That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2… American diplomacy matters. American resolve matters. Putin’s latest attack on Ukraine was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected repeated efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And he thought he could divide us at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready.”
Biden said he won’t intervene with American troops on the ground unless Russia escalates.
“Our forces are not engaged and will not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine,” he said. “Our forces are going to Europe in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west. For that purpose, we’ve mobilized American ground forces, air squadrons, and ship deployments to protect NATO countries including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. As I have made crystal clear the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of territory of NATO countries with the full force of our collective power.”
Biden announced the release of 30 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to “blunt gas prices here at home. I know the news about what’s happening can seem alarming. But I want you to know that we are going to be okay.”
Despite the many frightening challenges facing the country at this time, Biden said he is optimistic about America because “there is simply nothing beyond our capacity. We are the only nation on Earth that has always turned every crisis we have faced into an opportunity. The only nation that can be defined by a single word: possibilities. So on this night, in our 245th year as a nation, I have come to report on the State of the Union. And my report is this: the State of the Union is strong—because you, the American people, are strong. We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today. Now is our moment to meet and overcome the challenges of our time. And we will, as one people. One America. The United States of America.”
Following the address, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, said Biden’s speech “focused on ways to pull our country farther left. For example, he touted an infrastructure package that will spend more on his radical climate agenda than on repairing our roads and bridges. This moment required strong leadership and accountability. President Biden failed to deliver.”
Fellow U.S. Senator Richard Shelby was also critical of the speech and said Biden “continued to prioritize the far left’s social agenda, despite an evenly-divided Senate. The American people are feeling the repercussions… he spoke of unity and bipartisan cooperation. However, I have yet to see Democrats attempt to pass sensible legislation that’s palatable to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle… It is my hope that President Biden will fulfill his promise to be a president for all Americans and work with Republicans to improve our country. His Administration must stand firm in the face of Russia and China, ditch partisan policies and find real solutions to the problems facing our nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.