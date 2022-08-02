DeKalb County School board members tour one of the new AC-equipped buses during Friday morning's board of education meeting.
DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles expressed his excitement about the opportunity to tour the new air conditioning bus.
The board approved initiating the transition to air conditioning buses earlier this summer. DeKalb County Transportation Supervisor Keith Atchley ushered board members to experience the buses firsthand.
In other business, the board members wished students, staff, and faculty good luck as they returned to campuses for the new school year.
“We look forward to seeing the students on Friday,” said board president Carol Hiett.
The board also:
• approved the agenda and minutes from the July 13, 2022 meeting.
• approved the CNP Bread Bid from Flowers Baking Co.
• approved the retirements and resignations: Amanda Lambert - itinerant speech language pathologist - District - retirement - 8/1/22, Janice Morgan - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Geraldine High School - resignation - 8/1/22, Elizabeth Selena SMith - Pre-K teacher - Plainview High School - resignation - 7/26/22, Leslie Brown - middle school counselor - Crossville Middle School - resignation - 7/26/22, Kristi Brown - CNP Worker - Crossville Middle School - resignation - 7/18/22, Meagan Ramage - English language arts teacher - Geraldine High School - resignation - 7/15/ 22, Alexandria Spurgin Lankford - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - resignation - 7/28/22
• approved the leave of absence of Lori Miller - itinerant special education teacher - Sylvania High School - 8/1/22 - 12/16/22 (intermittent), Rebecca Guinn - store worker - Fyffe High School - 8/1/22 - 8/26/22 and Robert Bryant - assistant custodian (9-month) - Crossville Middle School - 8/5/22 - 9/20/22
• approved the transfer of Brenda Douglas from English language arts teacher to ½ counselor/ ½ teacher at Crossville High School (2022-148) (effective 8/1/22) and Crystal Chambless from elementary teacher to assistant principal at Geraldine High School (2022-149) (effective 8/1/2)
• approved the certified placements (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Jesse Chandler - P.E. teacher - Crossville Middle School (2022-108) (effective 8/1/22), Daniel Sigler - computer science teacher - Crossville Middle School (2022-114) (effective 8/1/22), Kayla Andrews - computer science teacher - Crossville Middle School (2022-114)(effective 8/1/22) [Board member Kelly Armstrong abstain his vote], Miles Keith - P.E. teacher - Crossville High School (2022-115) (effective 8/1/22), Ken Brown - itinerant special education teacher - Crossville High School (2022-128)(effective 8/1/22), Kassandra Barkley - itinerant special education teacher - Crossville High School (2022-128)(effective 8/1/2), Staci Gilbert - highs school counselor - Crossville High School (2022-132)(effective 8/2/22) [Board member Monty Darwin abstain his vote], Lindsey Mashburn Davis - English language arts teacher - Fyffe High School (2022-140)(effective 8/1/22), Leanna Johnson - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School (2022-141)(effective 8/1/22), Starla White - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School (2022-141)(effective 8/1/22), Donna Garrison - itinerant special education teacher (leave from 8/10/22 - 9/21/22) - Plainview High School (2022-145), Danielle Buchanan - middle school counselor (9-mont) - Crossville Middle School (2022-146)(effective 8/1/22) and Terri Beth Goodman - English language arts teacher - Geraldine High School (2022-151)(effective 8/1/22)
• approved the support placements: Connie Hemphill - CNP worker - Ider High School (2022-119) (effective 8/1/22), Lindsey Cofield - CNP worker - Geraldine High School (2022-134)(effective 8/1/22), Peyton Wilbanks - itinerant bus aide - Fyffe Special Services Center (2022-143) (effective 8/1/22), Lorna Massey - CNP worker - Collinsville High School (2022-144)(effective 8/1/22) and Justin Foster - bus driver - Collinsville High School (2022-150)(effective 8/1/22)
• approved Stephanie Graben - volunteer volleyball coach - Fyffe High School [board member Kelly Armstrong abstained his vote]
• approved the July 29, 2022 Contract Reports, Lori Willyard - contract CNP worker - Ruhama Jr. High School, Patricia King - contract CNP worker - Henagar Jr. High School, Jo McCorkle - substitute CNP worker - Collinsville High School and Dale Pruitt - head football coaching contract - Plainview High School
• approved the following superintendent’s permission to place pending board approval.
• approved the 2022-2023 calendar updates.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 25, 2022, with a work session at 4:30 p.m., and a regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room at the Facilities Building.
