Board of education bids farewell to Barnett

The DeKalb County Board of Education bid farewell to DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett last Thursday, who is continuing his career path serving as Guntersville City Superintendent of Education.
Barnett was sworn in for his second term in January of 2021 after running unopposed for re-election during the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election.
Since the announcement of his leave in April of this year, board members, staff and community members have expressed their appreciation for Barnett's strong and steady leadership that helped set DeKalb County Schools apart from other districts.
As Barnett's final meeting came to an end, DeKalb County Board of Education Chairman Randy Peppers presented Barnett with a plaque commemorating his years of service to DeKalb County Schools.
Peppers read the following plaque:
“Presented to Dr. Jason Barnet for your visionary guidance, your exemplary leadership and your selfless amount of time and dedication as Superintendent of DeKalb County Schools, January 2017 - June 2021, may your future be built with success and prosperity.”
Addressing the board and audience, Barnett expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve DeKalb County Schools.
“I am so thankful for the opportunity that I’ve had here. It means so much to my family and I’ve enjoyed it so much,” he said. “When you love what you do and you’re not trying to get away from something it’s hard to leave.”
Of his new opportunity, Barnett said he is looking forward to new challenges the Lord had blessed him with.
“We appreciate you and all that you’ve done and I hope you stay in contact with everyone over the years,” said Peppers.
Echoing Peppers sentiments, Vice Chairman Robert Elliott highlighted Barnett’s communication, honesty and support to board members over the years while expressing his gratitude for his leadership.
Barnett's last day as DeKalb County superintendent is slated for Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after which, recently appointed Interim Superintendent Scott Timmons will resume duties.
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved the following bids: CNP - Supplementary Grocery Bid Renewal for 2021-2022 School Year and CNP - Milk, Bread, Produce and Ice Cream Bid Renewal for 2021-2022 School Year
• approved the on the job injury of Karen Simpson - elementary teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - 15 days
• approved non-renewal/termination (The Students First Act does not use the term “non-renewal” for this agenda item the terms are used interchangeably) of Cara Whitehead - assistant principal - Crossville Middle School - non-renewal- effective 5/28/21.
• approved the retirement/resignations of Zeb England - head custodian - Geraldine High School - retirement - 7/1/21, Chrystal Henderson - assistant principal - Geraldine High School - resignation - 5/28/21, Haley Harbour - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - resignation - 5/28/21, Jay Holcomb - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - resignation - 5/28/21, Jesslyn Cochran - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - resignation - 5/27/21, Monty Coker - bus driver - Crossville Elementary School - resignation - 5/26/21 and Leah Barnett - secondary English language arts teacher - Plainview High School - resignation - 6/01/21
• approved the following transfers: Ben Pickett - elementary teacher at Sylvania High School to elementary teacher at Henagar Jr. High School; Mitch Mitchell - elementary teacher at Henagar Jr. High School to elementary teacher at Sylvania High School (effective 8/1/21), Heath Thrash - teacher at Fyffe High School to 1⁄2 assistant principal (10-months) / 1⁄2 teacher (9-months) at Fyffe High School (2021-102) (effective 7/1/21), Michelle Kincer - CNP assistant manager at Moon Lake Elementary School to Jr. High CNP manager at Henagar Jr. High School (2021-105) (effective 7/1/21), April Hill - elementary teacher at Fyffe High School to itinerant instructional elementary literacy coach for the district (2021-119) (effective 7/1/21), Heather Paschal - elementary teacher at Collinsville High School to itinerant instructional elementary mathematics coach for the district (2021-120) (effective 7/1/21), Beverly Ledbetter - secondary mathematics teacher at Sylvania High School to itinerant instructional secondary mathematics coach for the district (2021-121) (effective 7/1/21), Cori Wills - elementary teacher at Collinsville High School to itinerant ARI instructional coach at Crossville Elementary School (2021-122) (effective 7/1/21), Marilyn Brown - High School counselor at Geraldine High School to assistant principal (10 months) at Geraldine High School (2021-124) (effective 7/1/21), Hannah Brooks - elementary teacher at Geraldine High School to elementary teacher at Sylvania High School (2021-111) (effective 6/1/21) (effective 7/1/21), Corey Dupree - secondary mathematics teacher at Valley Head to principal at Valley Head High School (2021-077) 2 year probationary contract (6/1/2021-6/30/2023) and Valerie Arnold - business education teacher at Collinsville High School to itinerant career coach for the district (2021-093) (effective 7/1/21)
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Jason Lindsey - elementary teacher - Plainview High School (2021-109) (effective 8/1/21), James Shankles - secondary teacher and Varsity Boys Basketball Coaching Duties - Crossville High School (2021-095) (effective 8/1/21), Melanie Wren - elementary teacher - Crossville Middle School (2021-104) (effective 8/1/21), Jamie Pruett - secondary teacher / head girls basketball coaching duties - Ider High School (2021-106) (effective 8/1/21), Madison Hagler - itinerant fine arts teacher - district (2021-123) (effective 8/1/21), Jennifer Wayner - elementary teacher - Crossville Middle School (2021-129) (effective 8/1/21), Jordan Gilbert - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School (2021-130) (effective 8/1/21), Kayla Hammonds Williams - elementary teacher - Ider High School (2021-131) (effective 8/1/21), Brody Allen - secondary English language arts teacher - Ruhama Jr. High School (2021-132) (effective 8/1/21), Trey Gilbert - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School (2021-130) (effective 8/1/21), Hannah Vann - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School (2021-134) (effective 8/1/21), Lillian Hawkins - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School (2021-141) (effective 8/1/21), Ryan Clark - head softball coaching duties - Sylvania High School and Ian Richards - head baseball coaching duties - Sylvania High School
• approved the support placements of Brian Mashburn - bus driver - Fyffe High School (2021-055) (effective 8/1/21), Tammy Greanleaf - CNP worker - Fyffe High School (2021-054) (effective 8/1/21), Mandy Santiago - CNP worker - Sylvania High School (2021-069) (effective 8/1/21), Leslie Foster - CNP worker - Plainview High School (2021-108) (effective 8/1/21) and Josh Strange - custodian (12 months) - Geraldine High School (2021-137) (effective 7/1/21)
• approved the following contracts (attachments A, B. C): Nicole Stiefel - SPED Pre-K Testing - Pre-School, Suzanne Hunt - amended to teacher - 21st Century, Otis Washington - mental health coordinator - Title I, Jami Traylor - Ider custodial support - ESSER, Tasha Troxtel - Ider custodial support - ESSER, Sara Culpepper - Ider bus driver - ESSER, Larry Tilley - Ider bus driver - ESSER, Priscilla Frazier - DVA English language arts teacher - Local, Deanna Brown - language acquisition coach - State EL, Alex Thomas - student technician - Local, Treston Cuzzort - student technician - Local, Donovan Smith - student technician - Local, Matthew McCollum - student technician - Local, Margaret Brown - clerical central office - Local, Paul Benefield- teaching - Local
• approved the following: Ider Summer Program: Roland Anderson - bus driver - ARI, Hannah Brooks - teacher - ARI, Tyler Brooks - teacher/administrator - ARI, Barbie Davis - teacher - ARI, Traci Hulgan - teacher - ARI, Diane Laney - teacher - ARI, Shannon Pruett - substitute teacher - ARI, Latasha Troxtel - custodian - ARI, Jonnie Frost - art teacher - ARI, Valley Head Summer Program: Christi Black - teacher - ARI, Alex Carpenter - custodian - ARI, Renea Day - teacher - ARI, Renee Fraley - teacher - ARI, Rex Harrison - substitute teacher - ARI, Amy Haymon - teacher - ARI, Tonya Hilyer - teacher - ARI, Nancy Frost - teacher - ARI, Lynne Wagner - teacher - ARI, Lesa Smith - bus driver - ARI, Molly Bowlan - teacher - ARI, Autumn Fox - teacher - ARI, Emma Hulsey - teacher - ARI, Robin Pair - teacher - ARI, Kaylee Sims - teacher - ARI, Scarlett Sims - teacher - ARI, Shannon Chappell - teacher - ARI, Christie Duncan - teacher - ARI, Jonnie Frost - art teacher - ARI, Leah Richards - nurse - ARI, Henagar Summer Program: Taylor Gilbert - substitute teacher - ARI, Brooklyn Hicks - teacher - ARI, Lisa Lacy - substitute teacher - ARI, Kevin Womack - bus driver - ARI, Jonnie Frost - art teacher - ARI, Diane Barret - bus driver - ARI, Geraldine Summer Program: Melissa Gilbert - teacher - ARI, Taylor Finch - teacher - ARI, April Fowler - nurse - ARI, Lyndsey Franklin - teacher - ARI, Ginger Hill - teacher - ARI, Teresa Jamison - teacher - ARI, Detha Johnson - teacher - ARI, Dana Patterson - teacher - ARI, Sharon Sibert - bus driver - ARI, Julie West - administrator - ARI, Trisha York - bus driver - ARI, Suzanne Armstrong - bus driver - ARI, Moon Lake Summer Program: David Bailey - custodian - ARI, Kelbi Ballenger - teacher - ARI, Karen Prestwood - teacher - ARI, Christa Sims - teacher - ARI, Cheryl Wilborn - nurse - ARI, Crossville Elementary Summer Program: Emily Bales - teacher - ARI, Daniel Bryant - teacher - ARI, Eric Bryant - administrator - ARI, Carliee Feemster - teacher - ARI, Lydia Peek - teacher - ARI, Amanda Rogers - teacher - ARI, Crossville 21st Century Summer Program: Jonnie Bales - teacher - 21st Century, Beth Gillispie - teacher - 21st Century, Stephanie Lacey - bus driver - 21st Century, Tammie Mountain - bus driver - 21st Century, Michael Peppers - bus driver - 21st Century, Alicia Seay - bus driver - 21st Century, Fyffe Summer Program: Rebecca Westbrook - nurse - ARI, Tim McCollum - administrator - ESSER, Sylvania Summer Program: Amy Gurley - teacher - ESSER, Scarlett Sims - teacher - ESSER, Krista Tilley - bus driver - ARI, Collinsville Summer Program: Jacob Brown - teacher - ARI,Ruhama Summer Program: Wanda Burt - teacher - ARI, Heather Conkle - substitute teacher - ARI, Amy Dennis - teacher - ARI, Carla Hamilton - teacher - ARI, Felicia Higdon - teacher - ARI, Lori Morgan - teacher - ARI, Sonya Pope - substitute teacher - ARI, Joclyn Salter - bus driver - ARI, Scott Salter - bus driver - ARI, Amber Smith - nurse - ARI, Melissa Warren - teacher - ARI, Ricky Willyard - custodian - ARI, Summer School: Marilyn Brown - teacher - GEER, Nicole Carroll - teacher - GEER, Kendall Cochran - teacher - GEER, Viridiana Currier - teacher - GEER, Joni Davis - teacher - GEER, Lyndsey Franklin - teacher - GEER, Priscilla Frazier - teacher - GEER, Laney Gaddis - teacher - GEER, Pamela Gifford - teacher - GEER, Cindy Harrison - teacher - GEER, Ariel Johnson - teacher - GEER, Donna Jones - teacher - GEER, Retha Kittle - teacher - GEER, Vanessa Marroquin - teacher - GEER, Joel Matthews - teacher - GEER, Stephanie McCreless - teacher - GEER, Misty Mitchell - teacher - GEER, Barry Mitchell - teacher - GEER, Jessica Morgan - teacher - GEER, Whittany Nicholas - teacher - GEER, Stephanie Poole - teacher - GEER, Luis Segura - teacher - GEER, Teresa Smith - teacher - GEER, Amy Spurgeon - teacher - GEER, Coty Still - teacher - GEER, Tammy Taylor - teacher - GEER, Tracy Tidmore - teacher-GEER, Leslie Waldrop - teacher - GEER, Crystal White - teacher - GEER, Paula Wilks - teacher - GEER, Kacy Wooten - teacher - GEER, Haley York - teacher - GEER, Migrant Summer Program: Rosemary Adams - teacher - Migrant, Jodie Barton - teacher - Migrant, Angel Blanks - substitute bus driver - Migrant, Teresa Bowen - custodian - Migrant, Jacob Brown - site director - Migrant, Marlene Bryant - teacher - Migrant, Avery Collins - teacher - Migrant, Raven Farrow - nurse - Migrant, Brenda Gembe - bilingual aide - Migrant, James Hamby - bus driver - Migrant, Debra Hamby - bus driver - Migrant, Jessica Hernandez - student aide - Migrant, Maria Jeffery - bilingual aide - Migrant, Deb Myers - nurse - Migrant, Yenifer Pedro - student aide - Migrant, Sherry Roberson - teacher - Migrant, Amy Robertson - substitute teacher - Migrant, Lora Smith - teacher - Migrant, Randall Templeton - bus driver - Migrant, Kendra Varner - teacher - Migrant, Michaela White - teacher - Migrant, Breanna Williams - bus driver - Migrant, Plainview Summer 3-5 Intervention Program: Kristen Bates - teacher - GEER
• approved the following summer grounds workers: Ean Pope - Collinsville High School, Gregario Sarabia - Collinsville High School, Hunter Hill - Sylvania High School, Brett Sims - Sylvania High School, Robert Bryant - Crossville Middle School, Allie Pruett - Ider High School, Manuel Officer - Ider High School, Ryan Johnson - Crossville Elementary School, Geo Chaparro - Plainview High School, Koby Harris - Fyffe High School, Antonio Roblero - Crossville High School, Lucas Peppers - Crossville High School
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- Berry and Dunn - Copy Machine Agreements
- approved to combine the salary schedules of the administrative assistant to the CNP director, administrative assistant to the superintendent and assistant to the federal program coordinator.
- approved the Athletic Club Supplement of Plainview basketball head coach Robi Coker
- approved the Hammondville Agreement concerning Valley Head High School’s sports facilities.
- approved to enter into a lease agreement for the instructional service space with funds from ESSER.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 15, 2021 with the regular meeting at 10 a.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
