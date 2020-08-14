The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency presented the newly purchased automated external defibrillators to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
EMA Director Anthony Clifton said the AED’s were purchased by the DeKalb County Commission using United States Department of Homeland Security funding secured by the guidance of EMA Deputy Director Michael Posey.
According to redcross.org, an AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a sophisticated medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm, and if necessary, deliver an electrical shock.
He said they received almost $40,000 in grant funds allowing them to purchase 40 AED’s for patrol vehicles. The AED’s are approximately $1,000 each.
Clifton said although 40 AED’s won’t be enough for every car, those acquired will go a long way into saving lives in the county.
“A lot of the time [patrolmen] are the first responders on the scene. They are CPR trained, we just needed to get them the equipment,” he said.
District II Commissioner Scot Westbrook said as a career firefighter, they undergo a lot of EMS work, and AEDs are something they do a lot of training with.
He provided the following statistics for the public to understand how vital the grant is and what it equates to.
“According to the American Heart Association, people who have a heart attack outside of the hospital, which would be you and me at home or on the road, have a 7% survival rate. When CPR is administered early, you have approximately 20% to 40% chance of survivability. When an AED is available and is used early in a heart attack or cardiac arrest, it can improve the odds of survivability up to 75%,” said Westbrook.
He said the grant secured by Posey and the EMA for the sheriff’s office is very likely to save lives and will improve the livelihood of those that find themselves in need of it by about 75%.
Clifton, along with DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow, expressed their appreciation towards Posey and his efforts as he continues to bring “a lot of value to the county.”
