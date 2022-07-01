Since 1966, the Fort Payne Rotary Club has chosen a lady who is the embodiment of the club’s “service above self” motto.
Lauren Guinn Everett was honored earlier this week as the Fort Payne Rotary Club's 2022 Rotary Rose at the annual banquet held at First United Methodist Church.
She formerly served as lead of the Fort Payne High School Science Team and continueS to serve the science department promoting tomorrow's science and technology leaders as sponsor of the FPHS Science Club, which is focused on recycling plastics on campus. Her current educational passion is expanding the visual art opportunities at FPHS by introducing and broadening the ceramics program.
Everett also serves Fort Payne and DeKalb County through church
outreach projects.
As a member of the Episcopal Church Women at St. Phillips, she participates in service projects including a blanket project for the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, a “swimsuit drive” for underprivileged children attending Sawyerville Day Camp, donation collections for the orphanage at Agape Christian School in Uganda for Christmas, and she sponsored four foster children by collecting $1,590 in donations in DeKalb County, allowing the purchase of needed gifts and clothing during Christmas.
She serves as a Lay Eucharistic Minister for St Philip’s Episcopal Church, assisting the Priest in conducting services for her congregation by leading the reading of lessons and prayers. She serves on the Alter Guild, ensuring church is arranged for services, including setting up altar, arranging flowers, preparing the bread and wine, candles, brass and linens. She serves as a Youth Sunday school teacher and on videography team. She is a member of the Mary Magdalene Chapter of the Order of the Daughters of the King, Inc., the St. Phillips Church chapter.
