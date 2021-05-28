Rainsville Library gears up for ‘Tails and Tales’ summer reading program

The Rainsville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program kicks off on June 1. Children who have completed grades K-6 and live in DeKalb or Jackson counties are eligible to participate in the program.
No registration will be required, this year.
All participants will have reading goals they must meet to complete the program. Readers will have until July 30 to complete the program.
Take home craft bags will be available, one per child per week. Farmer’s Telecommunications Cooperative generously provided the craft grab bags.
The library will also have a Pre-K reading program for children ages two to five, a young adult program for ages 12-17, and an adult program for ages 18 and up.
This year’s theme is “Tails & Tales.”
The Rainsville Public Library’s summer reading program provides educational and fun events that encourages children to read throughout the summer months.
The 2021 summer reading program is sponsored by Farmer’s Telecommunications Cooperative, City of Rainsville, Little River Canyon and DeSoto State Park.
For more information on Rainsville’s program, call the Rainsville Public Library at 256-638-3311.
The library will offer events on Thursdays in June and July. Anyone is welcome to attend the events but they will be requiring masks for indoor events, no exceptions except children ages six and under. Registration for hikes may be required; please contact the library for more information.
Summer Reading 2021 Thursday Events
• Alabama Wildlife Center June 10
2 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center.
Masks Required.
Meet birds from the Alabama Wildlife Center and see what it takes to rehabilitate these majestic creatures.
• Snakes of Alabama June 17
2 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center.
Masks Required.
Hosted by DeSoto State Park.
Warning! There will be live snakes at this event. Come see and learn about local snakes.
• iNaturalist Walk/Hike June 24
10 a.m. at DeSoto Country Store.
Hosted by DeSoto State Park.
Get outdoors and see what you can find. You can use the iNaturalist app to snap a picture of your observations of the natural world and then share them with an online community of nature lovers at iNaturalist.org.
• Pokémon Egg Hatch July 1
2 p.m.-3p.m. at the Rainsville Library
Masks Required while indoors.
“Hatch” your very own Pokémon egg and see which Pokémon will choose you.
• Tails and Tales: National Park Ranger Walk and Talk July 8
9 a.m. at the Canyon Mouth Park
Registration Required.
Join us for a beautiful hike. Be sure to look for wildlife.
• Tails and Tales: National Park Ranger Walk and Talk July 15
9 a.m. at the Canyon Mouth Park
Registration Required.
Join us for a beautiful hike. Be sure to look for wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.