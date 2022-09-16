Three children were injured in a wreck at about 7:20 Thursday morning.
According to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis, the accident involved a collision between two vehicles on Greenhill Boulevard and Big Wills Drive in the Terrapin Hills subdivision.
Three minor children were injured in the accident, including a male Fort Payne Middle School seventh grader, and two females who attend 10th and 12th grade at Fort Payne High School. Davis said the children were responsive at the scene before being transported to Erlanger Children's Hospital in Chattanooga.
