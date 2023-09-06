Funding presented for dual enrollment

RAINSVILLE – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nathaniel Ledbetter and Senator Steve Livingston recently contributed TVA in lieu of tax funds to Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC). NACC’s Dual Enrollment program in DeKalb County received $35,000, and the college’s Emergency Medical Services/Paramedic programs received $2,500.
Kerry Wright, NACC’s Dean of Workforce Development accepted the check from Ledbetter and Livingston. NACC President Dr. David Campbell stated, “We appreciate these funds so much. Our EMS/Paramedic program is so important in taking care of the health needs and emergencies for our local people. Dual Enrollment provides such great learning opportunities for High School students. We have the largest number of Dual Enrollment students that we have ever had this fall and these funds for Dual Enrollment will help us all around.”
For more information about NACC’s Dual Enrollment opportunities, visit nacc.edu or contact the Admissions Office at 256-638-4418 ext. or email Ms. Miller at millers@nacc.edu. NACC’s Workforce Development programs can also be found at nacc.edu. For more information about NACC’s EMS Program, contact Ms. Kristi Gant at gantk@nacc.edu.
To learn more about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
